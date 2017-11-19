Cape Girardeau police report 11/19/17

Shane Stacy, 45, of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.

Bradley H. Eyler, 34, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and driving while revoked-driving while suspended..

Devon C. Holley, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant failure to appear for stealing.

David C. Kilhafner, 28, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Dennis L. West Jr., 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a valid license.

Kevin A. Ford, 45, no address, was arrested on suspicion of violating an order protection for adult.

Neil R. Urhahn, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of three counts of first-degree invasion of privacy and one count of second-degree invasion of privacy.