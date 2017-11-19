All sections
blotterNovember 19, 2017
Cape Girardeau police report 11/19/17
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau Sheriff Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Shane Stacy, 45, of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
  • Bradley H. Eyler, 34, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and driving while revoked-driving while suspended..
  • Devon C. Holley, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant failure to appear for stealing.
  • David C. Kilhafner, 28, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
  • Dennis L. West Jr., 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a valid license.
  • Kevin A. Ford, 45, no address, was arrested on suspicion of violating an order protection for adult.
  • Neil R. Urhahn, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of three counts of first-degree invasion of privacy and one count of second-degree invasion of privacy.
  • James T. Wilson, 33, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
