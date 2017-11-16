All sections
November 16, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 11/16/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Anthony J. Cruz, 23, of Jackson was arrested at 61 N. Clark Ave. on Jackson and Cape Girardeau County warrants.
  • Samantha L. Moore, 40, of Mound City, Illinois, was arrested at 546 S. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Sherry L. Dietiker, 39, 1723 Lyndhurst Drive, was arrested at Boutin and Wintergreen drives on a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation for stealing.
  • Olajuwon C. Lane, 31, 9 Village Drive, Apt. 2, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for improper registration.

Charges

  • Formal charges are pending for violation of compulsory attendance at 1550 Themis St.
Burglary

  • Burglary, stealing and property damage were reported at 1216 Jefferson Ave.

Thefts

  • Theft of a credit card and fraudulent use of a credit device were reported at 800 N. Kingshighway.
  • Theft was reported at 1719 N. Kingshighway.
  • Huddle House, 511 N. Kingshighway, reported theft.
  • Cape Girardeau Central High School reported theft in the 600 block of Louis Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Fireworks dates and hours of sale and use violations were reported at Aquamsi and Good Hope streets.
  • Request for service was reported.
Police/Fire Reports

