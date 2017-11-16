Cape Girardeau police report 11/16/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Anthony J. Cruz, 23, of Jackson was arrested at 61 N. Clark Ave. on Jackson and Cape Girardeau County warrants.
- Samantha L. Moore, 40, of Mound City, Illinois, was arrested at 546 S. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Sherry L. Dietiker, 39, 1723 Lyndhurst Drive, was arrested at Boutin and Wintergreen drives on a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation for stealing.
- Olajuwon C. Lane, 31, 9 Village Drive, Apt. 2, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for improper registration.
Charges
- Formal charges are pending for violation of compulsory attendance at 1550 Themis St.