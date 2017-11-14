All sections
November 14, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 11/14/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Trevon D. Allen, 19, 350 N. Henderson Ave., was arrested at North Sprigg Street and Lafayette Place on a Cape Girardeau County warrant...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Trevon D. Allen, 19, 350 N. Henderson Ave., was arrested at North Sprigg Street and Lafayette Place on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Yolanda R. Ellis, 34, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested at 546 S. Sprigg St. on a Scott County warrant.
  • Seth W. Pulliam, 28, of Scott City was arrested at North Main Street and Park Drive on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration and no insurance and two Cape Girardeau County warrants.
  • Travis D. Ray, 31, 515 Second St., was arrested at North Louisiana Avenue and Independence Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Summonses

  • Adrian M. Brown, 34, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for trespassing at 3120 Themis St.
  • Georgiante L. Purdiman, 21, of Cape Girardeau, Jessica K. Rose, 32, of Cape Girardeau and a juvenile were issued summonses for affray at 31 N. Henderson Ave.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported.
  • Assault was reported in the 2600 block of Liberty Court.
Burglaries

  • Burglary and stealing were reported at 420 Green Acres Drive.
  • Burglary and stealing were reported at 1112 Bertling St.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at 3419 William St.
  • Theft was reported at 1455 Rose St.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at 242 N. Ellis St.

Miscellaneous

  • Tampering with a motor vehicle was reported at 1448 N. Kingshighway.
  • Interfering with custody was reported in the 1700 block of West End Boulevard.
Police/Fire Reports

