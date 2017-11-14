Cape Girardeau police report 11/14/17

Trevon D. Allen, 19, 350 N. Henderson Ave., was arrested at North Sprigg Street and Lafayette Place on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Yolanda R. Ellis, 34, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested at 546 S. Sprigg St. on a Scott County warrant.

