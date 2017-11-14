Cape Girardeau police report 11/14/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Trevon D. Allen, 19, 350 N. Henderson Ave., was arrested at North Sprigg Street and Lafayette Place on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Yolanda R. Ellis, 34, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested at 546 S. Sprigg St. on a Scott County warrant.
- Seth W. Pulliam, 28, of Scott City was arrested at North Main Street and Park Drive on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration and no insurance and two Cape Girardeau County warrants.
- Travis D. Ray, 31, 515 Second St., was arrested at North Louisiana Avenue and Independence Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Summonses
- Adrian M. Brown, 34, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for trespassing at 3120 Themis St.
- Georgiante L. Purdiman, 21, of Cape Girardeau, Jessica K. Rose, 32, of Cape Girardeau and a juvenile were issued summonses for affray at 31 N. Henderson Ave.
Assaults
- Assault was reported.
- Assault was reported in the 2600 block of Liberty Court.