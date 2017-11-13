All sections
November 13, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 11/13/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrest n Christopher B. Phillips, 34, of Perkins, Missouri, was arrested at Hopper and North Mount Auburn roads on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Christopher B. Phillips, 34, of Perkins, Missouri, was arrested at Hopper and North Mount Auburn roads on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • A juvenile was cited into juvenile court for trespassing at West Park Mall, 3029 William St.

Summons

  • Jeffery B. Gage, 19, of Scott City was issued a summons for being a minor in possession of alcohol at 113 Broadway.

Assaults

  • Assault on a law-enforcement officer was reported at 330 N. Spring Ave.
  • Assault was reported at 200 E. Rodney Drive.
  • Assault was reported at Walnut and South Ellis streets.

Theft

  • Private Correctional Services reported stealing at 1219 N. Kingshighway.
Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at 1128 S. Kingshighway.
  • Property damage was reported at 625 Perry Ave.
  • Property damage was reported 224 S. Lorimier St.
  • Super 8 Motel, 2011 N. Kingshighway, reported property damage.

Miscellaneous

  • A warrant of commitment was reported.
  • A report was made at 1910 Whitener St.
  • An animal violation was reported at 1920 W. Cape Rock Drive.
  • A report was made in the 2900 block of Shadow Wood Lane.
  • Fraud was reported at 1934 Longview Drive.
  • A court-order violation was reported at 15 N. Main St.
  • A report was made in the 600 block of Northview Drive.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do no imply guilt.

DWI

  • Brenda F. Franklin, 52, of St. Mary, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • Brandon K. Donner, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant for child neglect.
  • Harold A. Hobeck, 57, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for nonsupport.
  • Charles J. Green Jr., 24, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a probation and parole warrant for a parole violation for dangerous drugs.
  • Kevin H. Hunt, 49, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.
  • Ian C. Sides, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear for failure to wear a seat belt.
  • Brian A. Rulo, 31, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle without valid license.
  • Jason A. Ponder, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.
  • Bradley G. Wyss, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of no vehicle-trailer registration and operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license.
Police/Fire Reports

