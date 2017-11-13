Cape Girardeau police report 11/13/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Christopher B. Phillips, 34, of Perkins, Missouri, was arrested at Hopper and North Mount Auburn roads on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- A juvenile was cited into juvenile court for trespassing at West Park Mall, 3029 William St.
Summons
- Jeffery B. Gage, 19, of Scott City was issued a summons for being a minor in possession of alcohol at 113 Broadway.
Assaults
- Assault on a law-enforcement officer was reported at 330 N. Spring Ave.
- Assault was reported at 200 E. Rodney Drive.
- Assault was reported at Walnut and South Ellis streets.
Theft
- Private Correctional Services reported stealing at 1219 N. Kingshighway.
Property damage
- Property damage was reported at 1128 S. Kingshighway.
- Property damage was reported at 625 Perry Ave.
- Property damage was reported 224 S. Lorimier St.
- Super 8 Motel, 2011 N. Kingshighway, reported property damage.
Miscellaneous
- A warrant of commitment was reported.
- A report was made at 1910 Whitener St.
- An animal violation was reported at 1920 W. Cape Rock Drive.
- A report was made in the 2900 block of Shadow Wood Lane.
- Fraud was reported at 1934 Longview Drive.
- A court-order violation was reported at 15 N. Main St.
- A report was made in the 600 block of Northview Drive.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do no imply guilt.
DWI
- Brenda F. Franklin, 52, of St. Mary, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Brandon K. Donner, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant for child neglect.
- Harold A. Hobeck, 57, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for nonsupport.
- Charles J. Green Jr., 24, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a probation and parole warrant for a parole violation for dangerous drugs.
- Kevin H. Hunt, 49, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.
- Ian C. Sides, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear for failure to wear a seat belt.
- Brian A. Rulo, 31, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle without valid license.
- Jason A. Ponder, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.
- Bradley G. Wyss, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of no vehicle-trailer registration and operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license.