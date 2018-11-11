Cape Girardeau police report 11/11/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A juvenile was cited into juvenile court for assault at 330 N. Sprigg St.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of trespassing at 45 S. West End Blvd.
- A juvenile was cited into juvenile court for property damage at 2004 Dunklin St.
Summons
- Karen P. Schleyer, 55, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for display of certain items prohibited at 1558 Independence St.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 1400 block of Bessie Street.
Thefts
- Roofers Mart Inc., 24 Sheridan Drive, reported stealing and property damage.
- Vape Cape, 1031 Broadway, reported stealing and forgery.
Miscellaneous
- Failure to stop at a stop sign and resisting arrest by fleeing were reported at 341 S. Sprigg St.
- Endangering the welfare of a child was reported in the 400 block of South Spring Avenue.
- Request for service was reported at 1104 Independence St.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Louis G. Reisenbichler, 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Tracey R. Lawrence, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
- Cody R. Pearl, 36, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended, no vehicle-trailer registration and failure to affix motor-vehicle-trailer plates.
- Matthew E. Prince, 43, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
- Gracie E. Tillman, 19, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and first-degree property damage.
- Douglas J. Jennings, 41, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.
- Keitree D. Shannon, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Sikeston, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for no proof of insurance, a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing and a Scott County warrant for probation violation for burglary.
- Kirby R. Rhodes, 48, of Delta was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Jason L. Vermillion, 38, of Delta was arrested on suspicion of first-degree trespassing.
- Christopher E. Jones, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
- Gerald M. Jones, 31, of Jackson was arrested on Jackson warrants for failure to appear for peace disturbance and for failure to appear for contempt of court.
- Brian A. Andrews, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for a seat-belt violation.
- Breanna K. Stovall-May, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree domestic assault.
- Casey L. Davie, 35, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing.
- Tyler R. Howard, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.