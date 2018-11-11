All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
November 10, 2018

Cape Girardeau police report 11/11/18

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A juvenile was cited into juvenile court for assault at 330 N. Sprigg St. n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of trespassing at 45 S. West End Blvd...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A juvenile was cited into juvenile court for assault at 330 N. Sprigg St.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of trespassing at 45 S. West End Blvd.
  • A juvenile was cited into juvenile court for property damage at 2004 Dunklin St.

Summons

  • Karen P. Schleyer, 55, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for display of certain items prohibited at 1558 Independence St.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 1400 block of Bessie Street.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Thefts

  • Roofers Mart Inc., 24 Sheridan Drive, reported stealing and property damage.
  • Vape Cape, 1031 Broadway, reported stealing and forgery.

Miscellaneous

  • Failure to stop at a stop sign and resisting arrest by fleeing were reported at 341 S. Sprigg St.
  • Endangering the welfare of a child was reported in the 400 block of South Spring Avenue.
  • Request for service was reported at 1104 Independence St.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Louis G. Reisenbichler, 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • Tracey R. Lawrence, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
  • Cody R. Pearl, 36, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended, no vehicle-trailer registration and failure to affix motor-vehicle-trailer plates.
  • Matthew E. Prince, 43, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
  • Gracie E. Tillman, 19, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and first-degree property damage.
  • Douglas J. Jennings, 41, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.
  • Keitree D. Shannon, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Sikeston, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for no proof of insurance, a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing and a Scott County warrant for probation violation for burglary.
  • Kirby R. Rhodes, 48, of Delta was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Jason L. Vermillion, 38, of Delta was arrested on suspicion of first-degree trespassing.
  • Christopher E. Jones, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
  • Gerald M. Jones, 31, of Jackson was arrested on Jackson warrants for failure to appear for peace disturbance and for failure to appear for contempt of court.
  • Brian A. Andrews, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for a seat-belt violation.
  • Breanna K. Stovall-May, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree domestic assault.
  • Casey L. Davie, 35, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing.
  • Tyler R. Howard, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy