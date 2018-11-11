Cape Girardeau police report 11/11/18

Request for service was reported at 1104 Independence St.

Request for service was reported at 1104 Independence St.

Endangering the welfare of a child was reported in the 400 block of South Spring Avenue.

Endangering the welfare of a child was reported in the 400 block of South Spring Avenue.

Failure to stop at a stop sign and resisting arrest by fleeing were reported at 341 S. Sprigg St.

Failure to stop at a stop sign and resisting arrest by fleeing were reported at 341 S. Sprigg St.

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Louis G. Reisenbichler, 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Louis G. Reisenbichler, 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Tracey R. Lawrence, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.

Cody R. Pearl, 36, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended, no vehicle-trailer registration and failure to affix motor-vehicle-trailer plates.

Matthew E. Prince, 43, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.

Gracie E. Tillman, 19, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and first-degree property damage.

Douglas J. Jennings, 41, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.

Keitree D. Shannon, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Sikeston, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for no proof of insurance, a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing and a Scott County warrant for probation violation for burglary.

Kirby R. Rhodes, 48, of Delta was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

Jason L. Vermillion, 38, of Delta was arrested on suspicion of first-degree trespassing.

Christopher E. Jones, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

Gerald M. Jones, 31, of Jackson was arrested on Jackson warrants for failure to appear for peace disturbance and for failure to appear for contempt of court.

Brian A. Andrews, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for a seat-belt violation.

Breanna K. Stovall-May, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree domestic assault.

Casey L. Davie, 35, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing.