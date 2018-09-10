Cape Girardeau police report 10/9/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not inply guilt.
DWI
- Samantha K. Hunter, 25, of New Madrid, Missouri, was arrested at Good Hope and Pacific streets on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of shoplifting at Walmart, 3439 William St.
- Samuel L. Brown, 55, 7525 Hawthorn Road, was arrested at 3265 William St. on Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for stealing under $500 and failure to appear for trespassing.
- Jamarkus R. Sykes, 21, 907 S. Ellis St., was arrested at College and South Frederick streets on a Scott County warrant.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of displaying the plates of another and driving while revoked or suspended at South Main and Independence streets.
Charges