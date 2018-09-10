All sections
October 9, 2018

Cape Girardeau police report 10/9/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not inply guilt. DWI n Samantha K. Hunter, 25, of New Madrid, Missouri, was arrested at Good Hope and Pacific streets on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not inply guilt.

DWI

  • Samantha K. Hunter, 25, of New Madrid, Missouri, was arrested at Good Hope and Pacific streets on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of shoplifting at Walmart, 3439 William St.
  • Samuel L. Brown, 55, 7525 Hawthorn Road, was arrested at 3265 William St. on Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for stealing under $500 and failure to appear for trespassing.
  • Jamarkus R. Sykes, 21, 907 S. Ellis St., was arrested at College and South Frederick streets on a Scott County warrant.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of displaying the plates of another and driving while revoked or suspended at South Main and Independence streets.

Charges

  • Armetrice Harris, no age given, of Ullin, Illinois, and Marie Whitney, no age given, of Cape Girardeau face charges of stealing under $500 from Walmart, 3439 William St.

Assault

  • Assault was reported at 631 S. Sprigg St.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at 614 S. Pacific St.
  • Theft was reported at 1213 Sailer Circle.
  • Theft was reported at 2530 Broadway.

Miscellaneous

  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 19 S. Kingshighway.
  • Saint Francis Medical Center, 211 St. Francis Drive, reported child abuse.
  • Assist other agency was reported at South Ellis and Maple streets.
