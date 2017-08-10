Cape Girardeau police report 10/8/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of violation of an order of protection at 1157 S. West End Blvd.
- Harold L. Miller, 58, 2819 Whitener St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for two counts of suspended license and no insurance.
- Dustin M. Gebhardt, 21, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested at Southern Expressway and West End Boulevard on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at 1800 Broadway.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of violation of an order of protection in the 1600 block of Mississippi Street.
- Deandre Betts, 27, 624 S. Benton St., was arrested at 353 S. Kingshighway on a warrant for probation and parole violation.
Summonses
- Andrew C. McEwen, 19, of Chesterfield, Missouri, was issued a summons for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and lamps required at East Cape Rock Drive and Rand Street.
Assault
- Domestic assault was reported in the 1900 block of Monterey Drive.
Thefts
- Theft and property damage were reported at Pepsi MidAmerica, 103 Cape West Parkway.
- Shoplifting was reported at Menards, 535 Siemers Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported at Hobby Lobby, 207 S. Kingshighway.
Property damage
- Property damage was reported at 3006 Wisteria Drive.
Miscellaneous
- False impersonation was reported at 211 Saint Francis Drive.
- Forgery was reported at Commerce Bank, 1800 Cape LaCroix Road.
- Rape or attempted rape was reported in the 1400 block of North Kingshighway.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported at 219 S. Hanover St.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Michael C. Cox, 45, of Oak Ridge was arrested on northbound Interstate 55 on suspicion of operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license.
- Tiran L. Hemphill, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Hills Drive on suspicion of receiving stolen property.
- Ashley B. Figliolo, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Route D on suspicion of receiving stolen property.
- Christopher C. Wampler, 39, of Arnold, Missouri, was arrested at Pyrite Lane and Route K on a Probation and Parole warrant for being a parole absconder for possession of heroin; a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for possession of amphetamine; a Jefferson County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for dangerous drugs; and suspicion of drug possession (methamphetamine) and resisting a lawful arrest.
- Cassandra L. Russell, 25, of Jackson was arrested on South Legend Drive on Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for assault, failure to appear for first-degree trespassing and failure to appear for stealing.