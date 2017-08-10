All sections
October 8, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 10/8/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of violation of an order of protection at 1157 S. West End Blvd.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of violation of an order of protection at 1157 S. West End Blvd.
  • Harold L. Miller, 58, 2819 Whitener St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for two counts of suspended license and no insurance.
  • Dustin M. Gebhardt, 21, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested at Southern Expressway and West End Boulevard on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at 1800 Broadway.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of violation of an order of protection in the 1600 block of Mississippi Street.
  • Deandre Betts, 27, 624 S. Benton St., was arrested at 353 S. Kingshighway on a warrant for probation and parole violation.

Summonses

  • Andrew C. McEwen, 19, of Chesterfield, Missouri, was issued a summons for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and lamps required at East Cape Rock Drive and Rand Street.

Assault

  • Domestic assault was reported in the 1900 block of Monterey Drive.
Thefts

  • Theft and property damage were reported at Pepsi MidAmerica, 103 Cape West Parkway.
  • Shoplifting was reported at Menards, 535 Siemers Drive.
  • Shoplifting was reported at Hobby Lobby, 207 S. Kingshighway.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at 3006 Wisteria Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • False impersonation was reported at 211 Saint Francis Drive.
  • Forgery was reported at Commerce Bank, 1800 Cape LaCroix Road.
  • Rape or attempted rape was reported in the 1400 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported at 219 S. Hanover St.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Michael C. Cox, 45, of Oak Ridge was arrested on northbound Interstate 55 on suspicion of operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license.
  • Tiran L. Hemphill, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Hills Drive on suspicion of receiving stolen property.
  • Ashley B. Figliolo, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Route D on suspicion of receiving stolen property.
  • Christopher C. Wampler, 39, of Arnold, Missouri, was arrested at Pyrite Lane and Route K on a Probation and Parole warrant for being a parole absconder for possession of heroin; a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for possession of amphetamine; a Jefferson County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for dangerous drugs; and suspicion of drug possession (methamphetamine) and resisting a lawful arrest.
  • Cassandra L. Russell, 25, of Jackson was arrested on South Legend Drive on Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for assault, failure to appear for first-degree trespassing and failure to appear for stealing.
Police/Fire Reports

