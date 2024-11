October 6, 2017

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of shoplifting at Save-A-Lot, 121 S. Sprigg St. n Casandra A. Mann, 27, of Piedmont, Missouri, was arrested on a Butler County, Missouri, warrant and was charged with making a false declaration at 1981 Longview Drive...