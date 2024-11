A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of theft at 307 N. Pacific St.

Kayla M. Lawrence, 25, of Vandalia, Missouri, was arrested at 1701 Lacey St. on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant.

