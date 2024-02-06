Cape Girardeau police report 10/29/18

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Darian L. Lynch, 21, homeless, was arrested at South Sprigg and Good Hope streets on a Cape Girardeau County warrant and two Scott County warrants.

Stacia L. Richey, 28, 511 Themis St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at Morgan Oak and South Ellis streets.

Dylan R.S. Lesar, 24, 816 Good Hope St., was arrested at Morgan Oak and South Ellis streets on a New Madrid, Missouri, County warrant.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of violation on an order of protection at 1701 Lacey St.

Jacob Goodwin, 21, 1137 W. Cape Rock Drive, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Walmart, 3439 William St.

Joseph E. Beatty, 32, and Kaylysa M. Ruiz, 23, both of Millersville, were arrested on suspicion of theft at Walmart, 3439 William St.

Reyna N. Shelley, 41, 515 North St., was arrested on suspicion of assault.