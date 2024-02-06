All sections
October 29, 2018

Cape Girardeau police report 10/29/18

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Darian L. Lynch, 21, homeless, was arrested at South Sprigg and Good Hope streets on a Cape Girardeau County warrant and two Scott County warrants...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Darian L. Lynch, 21, homeless, was arrested at South Sprigg and Good Hope streets on a Cape Girardeau County warrant and two Scott County warrants.
  • Stacia L. Richey, 28, 511 Themis St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at Morgan Oak and South Ellis streets.
  • Dylan R.S. Lesar, 24, 816 Good Hope St., was arrested at Morgan Oak and South Ellis streets on a New Madrid, Missouri, County warrant.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of violation on an order of protection at 1701 Lacey St.
  • Jacob Goodwin, 21, 1137 W. Cape Rock Drive, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Walmart, 3439 William St.
  • Joseph E. Beatty, 32, and Kaylysa M. Ruiz, 23, both of Millersville, were arrested on suspicion of theft at Walmart, 3439 William St.
  • Reyna N. Shelley, 41, 515 North St., was arrested on suspicion of assault.
  • Ramiro Rios III, 46, 1100 N. Fountain St., was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon.
Thefts

  • Theft was reported at 308 S. Hanover St.
  • Theft of merchandise was reported Walmart, 3439 William St.
  • Theft was reported at 1724 Good Hope St.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported at 415 Sheridan Drive.
  • An animal bite was reported at 534 Washington Ave.
  • Property damage was reported at 601 N. Sprigg St.
  • Property damage was reported at 829 North St.
Police/Fire Reports

