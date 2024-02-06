Cape Girardeau police report 10/29/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Darian L. Lynch, 21, homeless, was arrested at South Sprigg and Good Hope streets on a Cape Girardeau County warrant and two Scott County warrants.
- Stacia L. Richey, 28, 511 Themis St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at Morgan Oak and South Ellis streets.
- Dylan R.S. Lesar, 24, 816 Good Hope St., was arrested at Morgan Oak and South Ellis streets on a New Madrid, Missouri, County warrant.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of violation on an order of protection at 1701 Lacey St.
- Jacob Goodwin, 21, 1137 W. Cape Rock Drive, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Walmart, 3439 William St.
- Joseph E. Beatty, 32, and Kaylysa M. Ruiz, 23, both of Millersville, were arrested on suspicion of theft at Walmart, 3439 William St.
- Reyna N. Shelley, 41, 515 North St., was arrested on suspicion of assault.
- Ramiro Rios III, 46, 1100 N. Fountain St., was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon.