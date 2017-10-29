Cape Girardeau police report 10/29/17

Burglary and unlawful use of a weapon were reported at 8 Village Drive.

Request for service was reported at 50 Centennial Drive.

Arson was reported in the 1500 block of Rand Street.

The Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Cody A. Reid, 29, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing and second-degree trespassing.

Carl D. Canull, 34, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for third-degree domestic assault.

Dakota J. Keller, 18, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of being a minor in possession.

Bradly E. Eyler, 34, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended, failure to register a vehicle trailer.

Timothy J. Kilhafner, 36, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation for resisting arrest, and suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended, failure to comply with ignition interlock requirement and failure to display lighted lamps on a motor vehicle.

David C. Kilhafner, 28, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for criminal nonsupport.

Stephanie R. Cruz, 31, of Whitewater was arrested on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for no insurance.

Sonya J. Taylor, 47, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on an East Prairie, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for public peace disturbance and a Moorehouse, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for trespassing.