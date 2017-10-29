Cape Girardeau police report 10/29/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Zachary R. Priester, 30, of Jackson was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated and improper lane use on Interstate 55, mile marker 96.6.
Arrests
- Devon A. Owens, 32, 503 Koch Ave., was arrested at 503 Koch Ave. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Hayley A. Jackson, 57, 807 Perry Ave., Apt. C, was arrested at 807 Perry Ave. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Summons
- Marquan Reed, 17, of Charleston, Missouri, was issued a summons for stealing at Walmart, 3439 William St.
Assault
- Domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported in the 900 block of William Street.
Burglary
- Burglary and unlawful use of a weapon were reported at 8 Village Drive.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported at Victoria's Secret, 3029 William St.
- Theft was reported at Boost Mobile, 2136 William St.
- Theft was reported at 410 Kiwanis Drive.
- Theft was reported at 1508 N. Spanish St.
- Theft was reported at 422 Bellevue St.
Miscellaneous
- Forgery was reported at 232 Shirley Drive.
- Arson was reported in the 1500 block of Rand Street.
- Request for service was reported at 50 Centennial Drive.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Cody A. Reid, 29, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing and second-degree trespassing.
- Carl D. Canull, 34, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for third-degree domestic assault.
- Dakota J. Keller, 18, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of being a minor in possession.
- Bradly E. Eyler, 34, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended, failure to register a vehicle trailer.
- Timothy J. Kilhafner, 36, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation for resisting arrest, and suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended, failure to comply with ignition interlock requirement and failure to display lighted lamps on a motor vehicle.
- David C. Kilhafner, 28, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for criminal nonsupport.
- Stephanie R. Cruz, 31, of Whitewater was arrested on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for no insurance.
- Sonya J. Taylor, 47, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on an East Prairie, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for public peace disturbance and a Moorehouse, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for trespassing.
- Casey l. Blessing, 22, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for child molestation.