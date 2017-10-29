All sections
October 29, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 10/29/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n Zachary R. Priester, 30, of Jackson was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated and improper lane use on Interstate 55, mile marker 96.6...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Zachary R. Priester, 30, of Jackson was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated and improper lane use on Interstate 55, mile marker 96.6.

Arrests

  • Devon A. Owens, 32, 503 Koch Ave., was arrested at 503 Koch Ave. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Hayley A. Jackson, 57, 807 Perry Ave., Apt. C, was arrested at 807 Perry Ave. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Summons

  • Marquan Reed, 17, of Charleston, Missouri, was issued a summons for stealing at Walmart, 3439 William St.

Assault

  • Domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported in the 900 block of William Street.
Burglary

  • Burglary and unlawful use of a weapon were reported at 8 Village Drive.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported at Victoria's Secret, 3029 William St.
  • Theft was reported at Boost Mobile, 2136 William St.
  • Theft was reported at 410 Kiwanis Drive.
  • Theft was reported at 1508 N. Spanish St.
  • Theft was reported at 422 Bellevue St.

Miscellaneous

  • Forgery was reported at 232 Shirley Drive.
  • Arson was reported in the 1500 block of Rand Street.
  • Request for service was reported at 50 Centennial Drive.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Cody A. Reid, 29, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing and second-degree trespassing.
  • Carl D. Canull, 34, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for third-degree domestic assault.
  • Dakota J. Keller, 18, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of being a minor in possession.
  • Bradly E. Eyler, 34, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended, failure to register a vehicle trailer.
  • Timothy J. Kilhafner, 36, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation for resisting arrest, and suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended, failure to comply with ignition interlock requirement and failure to display lighted lamps on a motor vehicle.
  • David C. Kilhafner, 28, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for criminal nonsupport.
  • Stephanie R. Cruz, 31, of Whitewater was arrested on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for no insurance.
  • Sonya J. Taylor, 47, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on an East Prairie, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for public peace disturbance and a Moorehouse, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for trespassing.
  • Casey l. Blessing, 22, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for child molestation.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

