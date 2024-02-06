All sections
October 27, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 10/27/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant for arrest was issued at 1448 N. Kingshighway.
  • Sammy L. Williams Jr., 35, 629 S. Pacific St. was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear no license and no insurance at the intersection of Themis and Benton streets.
  • A subject was in custody pending formal charges of shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance and false declaration at Walmart, 3439 William St.
  • Timothy J. Kilhafner, 36, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for resisting and interfering with arrest at 40 S. Sprigg St.
  • A subject was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, driving while revoked and no insurance at 866 N. Kingshighway.

Summonses

  • Joseph s. Acuff, 45, of Jonesboro, Illinois, was issued a summons on the suspicion of driving while intoxicated at 343 S. Kingshighway.
  • Ryan L. Sterling, 31, was issued a summons for marijuana possession and other complaints at 19 S. Kingshighway.

Assaults

  • An assault was reported in the 100 block of South Hanover Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
Theft

  • Theft was reported at 312 Mason St.
  • Theft was reported at Depot City, 802 N. Sprigg St.
  • Theft was reported by World Wide Auto Group, 766 S. Kingshighway.
  • Theft was reported at 1640 Westwood Drive.

Fraud

  • The fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported at 201 S. Kingshighway.
  • The fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported at 508 Clark Ave.
  • The fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported at 340 S. Sprigg St.
  • Fraud was reported at 1928 Golden Eagle Court.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at 311 Barberry St.

Miscellaneous

  • Failure to return to confinement was reported at 2007 Southern Expressway.
  • A subject was brought into protective custody at 3117 Themis St.
