Cape Girardeau police report 10/27/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant for arrest was issued at 1448 N. Kingshighway.
- Sammy L. Williams Jr., 35, 629 S. Pacific St. was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear no license and no insurance at the intersection of Themis and Benton streets.
- A subject was in custody pending formal charges of shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance and false declaration at Walmart, 3439 William St.
- Timothy J. Kilhafner, 36, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for resisting and interfering with arrest at 40 S. Sprigg St.
- A subject was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, driving while revoked and no insurance at 866 N. Kingshighway.
Summonses
- Joseph s. Acuff, 45, of Jonesboro, Illinois, was issued a summons on the suspicion of driving while intoxicated at 343 S. Kingshighway.
- Ryan L. Sterling, 31, was issued a summons for marijuana possession and other complaints at 19 S. Kingshighway.
Assaults
- An assault was reported in the 100 block of South Hanover Street.
- An assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.