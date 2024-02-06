Cape Girardeau police report 10/22/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated at 1925 Broadway.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of false declaration at 45 S. West End Blvd.

Jody L. Chaney, 40, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing.

Mason A. Reid, 39, of Bell City, Missouri, was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for a seat-belt violation, improper registration and no operator's license.

Isaiah D. Walker, 17, 2722 Luce St., was arrested on suspicion of assault at 2146 William St. and two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for no operator's license and no insurance.

Christopher A. Messmer, 31, homeless, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 45 S. West End Blvd. on a probation and parole warrant.

Courtney B. Ford, 42, 1302 Jefferson Ave., was arrested at 1126 N. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for no operator's license.

Rodney J. Harris, 38, 1558 Independence St., was arrested at 3265 William St. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.

John Mitchell III, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Warrant at 419 Bellevue St.