Cape Girardeau police report 10/22/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated at 1925 Broadway.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of false declaration at 45 S. West End Blvd.
- Jody L. Chaney, 40, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
- Mason A. Reid, 39, of Bell City, Missouri, was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for a seat-belt violation, improper registration and no operator's license.
- Isaiah D. Walker, 17, 2722 Luce St., was arrested on suspicion of assault at 2146 William St. and two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for no operator's license and no insurance.
- Christopher A. Messmer, 31, homeless, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 45 S. West End Blvd. on a probation and parole warrant.
- Courtney B. Ford, 42, 1302 Jefferson Ave., was arrested at 1126 N. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for no operator's license.
- Rodney J. Harris, 38, 1558 Independence St., was arrested at 3265 William St. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.
- John Mitchell III, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Warrant at 419 Bellevue St.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of a drug violation at Broadway and Spanish Street.
Charges
- Anthony R. Craig, 18, of Cape Girardeau was charged with theft at 2146 William St.
Summonses
- Brina Schumer, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for animal license required at 2843 Whitener St.
- Jeffery Spenst, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for animal running at large.
Assaults
- Assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported at 419 S. Sprigg St.
- Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener St.
Burglary
- Burglary and stealing were reported at 1514 Rand St.
Thefts
- Theft was reported at 164 Siemers Drive.
- Theft was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.
- Theft was reported at 1929 Delwin St.
- Theft was reported at Van Matre Buick, 511 S. Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported at 2354 Rusmar St.
- Theft was reported at 1457 N. Main St.
- Stealing a motor vehicle was reported at Lacey Street and Clark Avenue.
- Theft was reported at 321 N. Broadview St.
Property damage
- Property damage was reported.
Miscellaneous
- Violation of an order of protection was reported in the 1600 block of Mississippi Street.
- Counterfeiting was reported at Academy Sports, 270 Shirley Drive.
- A 23-year-old woman was taken into protective custody.
- Tampering with computer users was reported at 145 S. Mount Auburn Road.
- Trespassing was reported at 1419 N. West End Blvd.
- Identity theft was reported in the 2600 block of Leroy Drive.
- Forgery and passing bad checks was reported at Habitat for Humanity, 2365 Rust Ave.
- A sexual offense was reported in the 800 block of South Benton Street.
- A 39-year-old man was taken into protective custody at 51 Hazel Drive.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Angela R. Brune, 56, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for driving while intoxicated (drug intoxication).
- William G. Frame, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for failure to stop at a stop sign.
- Patrick J. Barber, 37, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.
- Eric S. Vanoostrom, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for passing bad checks.
- Michael D. Johnson, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for nonsupport.
- Terri J. Lambert, 36, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for stealing and first-degree trespassing.
- George Williams Jr., 64, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid.