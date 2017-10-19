Cape Girardeau police report 10/19/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Adria L. Robinson, 24, homeless, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at Bloomfield and Christine streets on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Jeffrey A. Dunne, 43, of Humboldt, Illinois, was arrested at South Park Avenue and William Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of burglary and assault in the 1100 block of South Benton Street.

A juvenile was cited into juvenile court at 1910 Whitener St. for assault.