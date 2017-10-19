All sections
October 19, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 10/19/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Adria L. Robinson, 24, homeless, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at Bloomfield and Christine streets on a Cape Girardeau County warrant...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Adria L. Robinson, 24, homeless, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at Bloomfield and Christine streets on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Jeffrey A. Dunne, 43, of Humboldt, Illinois, was arrested at South Park Avenue and William Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of burglary and assault in the 1100 block of South Benton Street.
  • A juvenile was cited into juvenile court at 1910 Whitener St. for assault.
  • Formal charges are pending for violation of education requirement for a child at 1910 Whitener St.

Charges

  • Malaka D. Davis, 35, of Cape Girardeau was charged with shoplifting at Walmart, 3439 William St.
  • Timothy A Kirkpatrick, homeless, of Cape Girardeau was charged with indecent exposure at North West End Boulevard and Broadway.

Robbery

  • Robbery, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon was reported at 1235 S. Pacific St.
Burglary

  • Burglary and stealing were reported at 550 N. Silver Springs Road.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at 1432 N. Water St.
  • Shoplifting was reported at GameStop, 127 Siemers Drive.
  • Stealing and property damage was reported at 2813 Luce St.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at U-Haul, 740 S. Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

  • Tampering with computer data and invasion of privacy were reported in the 1900 block of Broadway.
