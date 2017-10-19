Cape Girardeau police report 10/19/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Adria L. Robinson, 24, homeless, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at Bloomfield and Christine streets on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Jeffrey A. Dunne, 43, of Humboldt, Illinois, was arrested at South Park Avenue and William Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of burglary and assault in the 1100 block of South Benton Street.
- A juvenile was cited into juvenile court at 1910 Whitener St. for assault.
- Formal charges are pending for violation of education requirement for a child at 1910 Whitener St.
Charges
- Malaka D. Davis, 35, of Cape Girardeau was charged with shoplifting at Walmart, 3439 William St.
- Timothy A Kirkpatrick, homeless, of Cape Girardeau was charged with indecent exposure at North West End Boulevard and Broadway.
Robbery
- Robbery, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon was reported at 1235 S. Pacific St.