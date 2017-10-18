Cape Girardeau police report 10/18/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Dandre L. McClellon, 39, 45 S. West End Blvd., Apt. 314, was arrested at 211 Saint Francis Drive on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Maria I. Plunk, 35, of Portageville, Missouri, was arrested at 465 S. Mount Auburn Road on a Marble Hill, Missouri, warrant.
- Dustin L. Easley, 28, of East Prairie, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for a probation violation.
- Steven R. Jaster, 29, of Jackson was arrested at 1112 Linden St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at 612 S. Sprigg St.
- Tanesha L. Ayers, 28, 2825 Whitener St., Apt. A6, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.
- Lori A. Brown, 44, of McClure, Illinois, was arrested at 46 N. Hanover St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Assaults
- Assault was reported at 416 Fitzgerald Drive.
- Assault was reported at 1510 Rand St.
- Assault, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and litter thrown from vehicles were reported at 330 Siemers Drive.