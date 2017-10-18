Cape Girardeau police report 10/18/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Dandre L. McClellon, 39, 45 S. West End Blvd., Apt. 314, was arrested at 211 Saint Francis Drive on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Maria I. Plunk, 35, of Portageville, Missouri, was arrested at 465 S. Mount Auburn Road on a Marble Hill, Missouri, warrant.

Dustin L. Easley, 28, of East Prairie, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for a probation violation.

Steven R. Jaster, 29, of Jackson was arrested at 1112 Linden St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at 612 S. Sprigg St.

Tanesha L. Ayers, 28, 2825 Whitener St., Apt. A6, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.