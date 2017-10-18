All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
October 18, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 10/18/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Dandre L. McClellon, 39, 45 S. West End Blvd., Apt. 314, was arrested at 211 Saint Francis Drive on a Cape Girardeau County warrant...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Dandre L. McClellon, 39, 45 S. West End Blvd., Apt. 314, was arrested at 211 Saint Francis Drive on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Maria I. Plunk, 35, of Portageville, Missouri, was arrested at 465 S. Mount Auburn Road on a Marble Hill, Missouri, warrant.
  • Dustin L. Easley, 28, of East Prairie, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for a probation violation.
  • Steven R. Jaster, 29, of Jackson was arrested at 1112 Linden St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at 612 S. Sprigg St.
  • Tanesha L. Ayers, 28, 2825 Whitener St., Apt. A6, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.
  • Lori A. Brown, 44, of McClure, Illinois, was arrested at 46 N. Hanover St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported at 416 Fitzgerald Drive.
  • Assault was reported at 1510 Rand St.
  • Assault, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and litter thrown from vehicles were reported at 330 Siemers Drive.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Burglaries

  • Burglary, stealing and property damage were reported at 353 Christine St.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at 627 S. Sprigg St.
  • Theft was reported at 628 S. Pacific St.
  • Theft and trespassing were reported at 517 North St.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at 327 N. Frederick St.
  • Property damage was reported at 2338 Independence St.

Miscellaneous

  • Request for service was reported at 419 Bellevue St.
  • Forgery was reported at 3026 William St.
  • Violation of an order of protection was reported in the 300 block of Barberry Street.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy