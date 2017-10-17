All sections
October 17, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 10/17/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU TThe Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests does not imply guilt. DWI n Michelle Green, 48, was arrested at North and Sprigg streets on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Arrests n A subject was in custody pending formal charges of rape in the 00 block of Hanover Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

TThe Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests does not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Michelle Green, 48, was arrested at North and Sprigg streets on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • A subject was in custody pending formal charges of rape in the 00 block of Hanover Street.
  • Christopher W. Albertson, 20, was charged with possession of a controlled substance at 234 N. Lorimier St.
  • Milton N. Porter, 34, was arrested at 63 N. Hanover St. for a warrant in Scott County.
  • Kendra N. Kennedy, 22, was arrested at 2300 N. Kingshighway on Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for speeding, suspended license and seat belt violations.

Assault

  • An assault was reported at 1126 N. Sprigg St.
  • An assault was reported in the 700 block of West Rodney.
  • An assault was reported at 816 Good Hope St.
  • A subject was in custody for assault at 131 S. Hanover St.
  • A domestic assault was reported in the 800 block of Locust Street.
  • A subject was in custody for assault at the intersection of Themis Street and Hazel Drive.
  • An assault was reported at 7 Village Drive.
  • A subject was in custody pending formal charges for assault in the 300 block of Lorimier Street.

Robbery

  • A robbery was reported at 324 N. Lorimier St.

Burglary

  • A burglary was reported at 1601 S. Sprigg St.
  • Burglary and stealing were reported at 904 N. Fountain St.
  • A burglary was reported at 215 N. Sunset Blvd.

Theft

  • A theft was reported at 406 Sheridan Drive
  • Shoplifting was reported at Buckle, 3049 William St.
  • A theft was reported at 146 S. Benton St.
  • A theft was reported at 612 S. Sprigg St.
  • A theft was reported at 916 Good Hope St.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at Burrito-ville, 913 Broadway
  • Property damage was reported at 525 S. Ellis St.
  • Property damage and trespassing were reported at 5 Village Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • A subject was in custody pending filing of formal charges for possession of a controlled substance at Saint Francis Medical Center, 211 Saint Francis Drive.
  • Forgery was reported at 500 Commercial St.
Police/Fire Reports

