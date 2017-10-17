Cape Girardeau police report 10/17/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
TThe Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests does not imply guilt.
DWI
- Michelle Green, 48, was arrested at North and Sprigg streets on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- A subject was in custody pending formal charges of rape in the 00 block of Hanover Street.
- Christopher W. Albertson, 20, was charged with possession of a controlled substance at 234 N. Lorimier St.
- Milton N. Porter, 34, was arrested at 63 N. Hanover St. for a warrant in Scott County.
- Kendra N. Kennedy, 22, was arrested at 2300 N. Kingshighway on Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for speeding, suspended license and seat belt violations.
Assault
- An assault was reported at 1126 N. Sprigg St.
- An assault was reported in the 700 block of West Rodney.
- An assault was reported at 816 Good Hope St.
- A subject was in custody for assault at 131 S. Hanover St.
- A domestic assault was reported in the 800 block of Locust Street.
- A subject was in custody for assault at the intersection of Themis Street and Hazel Drive.
- An assault was reported at 7 Village Drive.
- A subject was in custody pending formal charges for assault in the 300 block of Lorimier Street.
Robbery