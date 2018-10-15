Cape Girardeau police report 10/15/18

October 15, 2018

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWIs n Benjamin Chaney, 35, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at East Rodney and West Rodney drives. n Tracy L. Beasley, 47, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at Sprigg Street and Normal Avenue...