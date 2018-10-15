All sections
October 15, 2018

Cape Girardeau police report 10/15/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWIs

  • Benjamin Chaney, 35, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at East Rodney and West Rodney drives.
  • Tracy L. Beasley, 47, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at Sprigg Street and Normal Avenue.
  • Collin A. McMahon, 22, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at 318 N. Sprigg St.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of stealing at Walmart, 3439 William St.
  • Tiffaney W. Clemmons, 39, of Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, was arrested at 3265 William St. on suspicion of assault.
Charges

  • Brooke MacEnzie Fraser, 20, of Black Jack, Missouri, faces charges of shoplifting at Walmart, 3439 William St.
  • Chene C. Aldridge, 34, of Cape Girardeau faces charges of shoplifting at Walmart, 3439 William St.
  • Caprice Pascale Schaley, 21, of Cape Girardeau faces charges of resisting or interfering with an arrest at South Ellis and Merriwether streets.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported at 330 N. Spring Ave.
  • Assault was reported in the 400 block of Louisiana Ave.

Theft

  • Theft was reported at 1101 William St.

Miscellaneous

  • Assist other agency was reported at 2828 Themis St.
  • A report was made at 401 Clark Ave.
Police/Fire Reports

