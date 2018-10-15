Cape Girardeau police report 10/15/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWIs
- Benjamin Chaney, 35, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at East Rodney and West Rodney drives.
- Tracy L. Beasley, 47, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at Sprigg Street and Normal Avenue.
- Collin A. McMahon, 22, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at 318 N. Sprigg St.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of stealing at Walmart, 3439 William St.
- Tiffaney W. Clemmons, 39, of Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, was arrested at 3265 William St. on suspicion of assault.