Cape Girardeau police report 10/10/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWIS
- Michael L. Hatcher, 38, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested at South Kingshighway and Shawnee Parkway on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated at William and Christine streets.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated and no lighted lamps at West Mount Auburn and Hopper roads.
- Saad M.A. Alhwas, 43, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated , failure to maintain single lane, striking a stopped or parked vehicle and failure to show proof of insurance at Broadway and West End Boulevard.