Cape Girardeau police report 10/10/17

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of theft at 211 Saint Francis Drive.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges for a drug violation at 11 S. Kingshighway.

Two subjects were in custody pending formal charges of burglary and property damage at 3303 Campster Drive.

A juvenile was in custody for theft at Benton and William streets.

Robert E. Krerowicz, 37, 3025 Mimosa Drive, was arrested at Lexington Avenue and Cape LaCroix Road on two Cape Girardeau County warrants.

Carlton M. Winston, 27, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested at 11 S. Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Hannah L. Graham, 36, 301 Bellevue St., was arrested at New Madrid and North Sprigg streets on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for improper registration and no operator's license.

Renee J. Shaffer, 38, 701 Watkins Drive, was arrested at 10 E. Cape Rock Drive on a Marble Hill, Missouri, warrant.

Kelly P. Jones, 37, of Sedgewickville, Missouri, was arrested at 10 E. Cape Rock Drive on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant.

Timothy J. Kilhafner, 36, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested at Independence Street and North Park Avenue on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of sexual misconduct at 6 Village Drive.

Clifford R. Williams Jr., 29, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Macy's, 3049 William St.

A juvenile was in custody for shoplifting at Walmart, 3439 William St.

Jacob V. Vandeven, 40, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of trespassing at Saint Francis Medical Center, 211 Saint Francis Drive.

Jonathon W. Frymire, 32, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing at Southeast Hospital, 1701 Lacey St..

Candace J. Stewart, 46, 1558 Independence St., Apt. 2, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for improper registration and motor vehicle financial responsibility required.

Yaliyah D. Jiles, 22, was arrested in the 800 block of Good Hope Street on Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear on show cause order for stealing under $500 and striking a legally stopped or parked vehicle and two warrants for leaving the scene of an accident.

Sierra R. Flannigan, 23, 615 Sycamore Circle, Apt. D, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Gerald L. Ivy, 34, 1106 South Ellis St., was arrested at 1126 N. Sprigg St. for a warrant in Alexander County, Illinois.