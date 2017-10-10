All sections
October 10, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 10/10/17

DWIS n Michael L. Hatcher, 38, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested at South Kingshighway and Shawnee Parkway on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated at William and Christine streets...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWIS

  • Michael L. Hatcher, 38, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested at South Kingshighway and Shawnee Parkway on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated at William and Christine streets.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated and no lighted lamps at West Mount Auburn and Hopper roads.
  • Saad M.A. Alhwas, 43, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated , failure to maintain single lane, striking a stopped or parked vehicle and failure to show proof of insurance at Broadway and West End Boulevard.
Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of theft at 211 Saint Francis Drive.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges for a drug violation at 11 S. Kingshighway.
  • Two subjects were in custody pending formal charges of burglary and property damage at 3303 Campster Drive.
  • A juvenile was in custody for theft at Benton and William streets.
  • Robert E. Krerowicz, 37, 3025 Mimosa Drive, was arrested at Lexington Avenue and Cape LaCroix Road on two Cape Girardeau County warrants.
  • Carlton M. Winston, 27, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested at 11 S. Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Hannah L. Graham, 36, 301 Bellevue St., was arrested at New Madrid and North Sprigg streets on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for improper registration and no operator's license.
  • Renee J. Shaffer, 38, 701 Watkins Drive, was arrested at 10 E. Cape Rock Drive on a Marble Hill, Missouri, warrant.
  • Kelly P. Jones, 37, of Sedgewickville, Missouri, was arrested at 10 E. Cape Rock Drive on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant.
  • Timothy J. Kilhafner, 36, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested at Independence Street and North Park Avenue on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of sexual misconduct at 6 Village Drive.
  • Clifford R. Williams Jr., 29, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Macy's, 3049 William St.
  • A juvenile was in custody for shoplifting at Walmart, 3439 William St.
  • Jacob V. Vandeven, 40, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of trespassing at Saint Francis Medical Center, 211 Saint Francis Drive.
  • Jonathon W. Frymire, 32, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing at Southeast Hospital, 1701 Lacey St..
  • Candace J. Stewart, 46, 1558 Independence St., Apt. 2, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for improper registration and motor vehicle financial responsibility required.
  • Yaliyah D. Jiles, 22, was arrested in the 800 block of Good Hope Street on Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear on show cause order for stealing under $500 and striking a legally stopped or parked vehicle and two warrants for leaving the scene of an accident.
  • Sierra R. Flannigan, 23, 615 Sycamore Circle, Apt. D, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Gerald L. Ivy, 34, 1106 South Ellis St., was arrested at 1126 N. Sprigg St. for a warrant in Alexander County, Illinois.
  • Kyree M. Coleman, 23, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for motor vehicle financial responsibility required.

Summons

  • Christopher L. Hoeller, 51, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for assault at Perryville Road and Starwood Drive.

Assaults

  • An assault was reported at 2700 Adeline Ave.
  • An assault was reported in the 400 block of South Hanover Street.
  • Domestic assault was reported in the 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Police/Fire Reports

