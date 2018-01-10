All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
October 1, 2018

Cape Girardeau police report 10/1/18

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges on a drug violation. n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of shoplifting at Walmart, 3439 William St...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

vArrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges on a drug violation.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of shoplifting at Walmart, 3439 William St.
  • Caylen S. Ballard, 21, of Pulaski, Illinois, was arrested at Mount Auburn and Old Hopper roads on a warrant.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at 3248 William St.

Summonses

  • Kenneth I. Parrow, 23, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for trespassing at Southeast Hospital, 1701 Lacey St.
  • Breanna McClinton, 19, of Sikeston, Missouri, was issued a summons for shoplifting at 3029 William St.
  • Arlester D. Hawkins, 31, of Mounds, Illinois, was issued a summons for possession of a controlled substance at Good Hope and Benton streets.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Assaults

  • First-degree assault (stabbing) was reported at 1701 Lacey St.
  • Assault was reported in the 600 block of North Middle Street.

Thefts

  • Motor-vehicle theft was reported at 411 Albert St.
  • Motor-vehicle theft was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
  • Theft/fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported.
  • Burglary was reported in the 2800 block of Independence Street.
  • Burglary was reported at 1416 William St.
  • Theft was reported at 5 N. Fountain St.
  • An iPhone was reported stolen at 2861 Themis St.
  • Theft was reported at 930 Rodney Vista Blvd.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported at 51 N. Park Ave.
  • Show Me Laundry, 1225 William St., reported property damage.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy