Cape Girardeau police report 10/1/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges on a drug violation.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of shoplifting at Walmart, 3439 William St.
- Caylen S. Ballard, 21, of Pulaski, Illinois, was arrested at Mount Auburn and Old Hopper roads on a warrant.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at 3248 William St.
Summonses
- Kenneth I. Parrow, 23, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for trespassing at Southeast Hospital, 1701 Lacey St.
- Breanna McClinton, 19, of Sikeston, Missouri, was issued a summons for shoplifting at 3029 William St.
- Arlester D. Hawkins, 31, of Mounds, Illinois, was issued a summons for possession of a controlled substance at Good Hope and Benton streets.