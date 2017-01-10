All sections
October 1, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 10/1/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Myra J. Frisbie, 49, 16 N. Henderson Ave., was arrested at North Kingshighway and Kiwanis Drive on a Cape Girardeau County warrant...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Myra J. Frisbie, 49, 16 N. Henderson Ave., was arrested at North Kingshighway and Kiwanis Drive on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of resisting arrest, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon at 1120 No. Kingshighway.
  • Steven K. Dusterhoft, 37, 45 S. West End Blvd., was arrested at Independence Street and North Park Avenue on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Gary S. Lewis, 54, 45 S. West End Blvd., was arrested at 45 S. West End Blvd. on suspicion of assault.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at 2026 Sara Drive.
  • Shoplifting was reported at Academy Sports, 270 Shirley Drive.
  • Theft was reported at 717 N. Middle St.
  • Theft was reported at Security Alarms of America, 1428 N. Kingshighway.
  • Theft was reported at the Jewel Law Firm, 1416 N. Kingshighway.
  • Theft was reported at 1628 Kingsway Drive.
  • Shoplifting was reported at Nearly Perfect Shoes, 209 S. Kingshighway.
  • Shoplifting was reported at Academy Sports, 270 Shirley Drive.
Property damage

  • Trespassing and property damage were reported at 136 S. Lorimier St.

Miscellaneous

  • Expired license plates and resisting/interfering with an arrest were reported at 300 N. Fountain St.
  • A 33-year-old man was taken into protective custody in the 1400 block of North Kingshighway.
  • An animal bite was reported at 1908 New Madrid St.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Stephen E. Shoup, 36, of Birchtree, Missouri, was arrested at U.S. 61 and Larch Lane on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.
  • Eric J. Allen, 33, of St. Mary, Missouri, was arrested at Highway 34 and Route HH on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation for assault on a law-enforcement officer.
  • Alisha G. Gills, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at Route K and Parkwood Avenue on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.
  • Paul D. Henley, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Hills Drive on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for fourth-degree assault.
  • Autumn M. Flowers, 19, of Jackson was arrested on County Road 601 on suspicion of second-degree assault.
  • Jason A. Ponder, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Windy Hill Lane on a Cape Girardeau warrant for a parole violation for driving while revoked.
  • Ashley M. Hurst, 21, of Jackson was arrested on Highway 177 on suspicion of exceeding the speed limit and driving while revoked-driving while suspended.
  • Margaret A. McCaig, 33, of Jackson was arrested on County Road 345 on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
