January 8, 2018

Cape Girardeau police report 1/8/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • William T. Davis, 26, of Jonesboro, Illinois, was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at 145 S. Mount Auburn Road.

Arrests

  • Kiarra M. Young, no age given, 914 N. Sprigg St., was arrested on a warrant of commitment.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at 1101 William St.
  • Joseph E. Jones, 34, homeless, was arrested at Interstate 55 and Bloomfield Road on a New Madrid County, Missouri, warrant for probation violation.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of stealing knives and a laser-measurement tool at Menards, 535 Siemers Drive.
  • Danielle D. Taylor, 43, of Whitewater was arrested at 1101 William St. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for traffic violations.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault in the 400 block of Bellevue Street.
Burglary

  • Burglary and property damage were reported at 629 S. Pacific St.

Thefts

  • A cellphone and credit cards were reported stolen at 937 Broadway.
  • Stealing was reported in at 2833 Themis St.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at 1716 Independence St.

Miscellaneous

  • A report was made at 430 N. Frederick St.
  • Sexual assault was reported on Interstate 55.
  • A drug violation was reported in the 1600 block of Westwood Drive.
  • Abuse or neglect of a child was reported in the 900 block of College Street.
  • Negligent burning was reported in the 200 block of South Hanover Street.
