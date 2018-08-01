Cape Girardeau police report 1/8/18

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

William T. Davis, 26, of Jonesboro, Illinois, was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at 145 S. Mount Auburn Road.

Kiarra M. Young, no age given, 914 N. Sprigg St., was arrested on a warrant of commitment.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at 1101 William St.

Joseph E. Jones, 34, homeless, was arrested at Interstate 55 and Bloomfield Road on a New Madrid County, Missouri, warrant for probation violation.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of stealing knives and a laser-measurement tool at Menards, 535 Siemers Drive.

Danielle D. Taylor, 43, of Whitewater was arrested at 1101 William St. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for traffic violations.