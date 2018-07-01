All sections
January 6, 2018

Cape Girardeau police report 1/7/18

January 6, 2018

Cape Girardeau police report 1/7/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of delivery or possession of a controlled substance.
  • Barry A. Tyler, 59, 426 Bellevue St., No. 3, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Two suspects were in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, displaying the plates of another, driving while revoked/suspended and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia at 1112 Linden St.
  • Two suspects were in custody pending formal charges of failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while revoked/suspended, failure to have license plate lamp and interfering with an arrest.
  • Virginia H. Story, 25, 2571 Lisa Drive, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
  • Luigi G. Mastropierro, 40, 17 S. Hanover St., was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for stealing under $500 and following too close.
  • Shannon E. Smith, 32, homeless, was arrested at 33 N. Ellis St. on three Cape Girardeau warrants for speeding, failure to appear for no seat belt and improper registration.
  • Kierra N. McCain, 19, 531 S. Hanover St., was arrested at South Minnesota Avenue and William Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Miscellaneous

  • A 55-year-old man was taken into protective custody at 1723 Broadway.
  • Interference with custody was reported in the 1300 block of North Spanish.
  • Violation of compulsory school attendance was reported at 1550 Themis St.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Terence L. Underwood, 45, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
  • Derek B. Friese, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • Molly A. Bell, 30, of Jonesboro, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Ryan S. Turner, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.
  • Tammy D. Peeler, 38, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Chaffee warrant for obstruction-no operator's status.
  • Duncan T. Hahs, 30, no address, was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
  • Breonna M. Reeves, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Christian A. Brown, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.
  • Walter M. Thomas, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.
  • Chad N. Moore II, 19, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Brandy L. Lane, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

