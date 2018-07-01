Cape Girardeau police report 1/7/18

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of delivery or possession of a controlled substance.

Barry A. Tyler, 59, 426 Bellevue St., No. 3, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Two suspects were in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, displaying the plates of another, driving while revoked/suspended and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia at 1112 Linden St.

Two suspects were in custody pending formal charges of failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while revoked/suspended, failure to have license plate lamp and interfering with an arrest.

Virginia H. Story, 25, 2571 Lisa Drive, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.

Luigi G. Mastropierro, 40, 17 S. Hanover St., was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for stealing under $500 and following too close.

Shannon E. Smith, 32, homeless, was arrested at 33 N. Ellis St. on three Cape Girardeau warrants for speeding, failure to appear for no seat belt and improper registration.