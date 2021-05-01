All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterJanuary 5, 2021
Cape Girardeau police report 1/5/21
CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. DWI n Driving under the influence was reported in the 100 block of South Louisiana Avenue. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 2700 block of Luce Street. n Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

DWI

  • Driving under the influence was reported in the 100 block of South Louisiana Avenue.

Assaults

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Assault was reported in the 2700 block of Luce Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 900 block of South Benton Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 800 block of William Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 900 block of Hackberry Street.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported in the 500 block of Siemers Drive.
  • Oarceny was reported on South Louisiana Avenue.
  • Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 1300 block of West Cape Rock Drive.
  • Burglary was reported in the 300 block of Merriwether Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Burglary was reported in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Weapons law violation was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • False pretenses/swindle was reported in the 1100 block of Bertling Street.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 400 block of South Kingshighway.
  • Drug violation was reported at South Pacific and Maple streets.
  • Weapons law violation was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 200 block of Saint Francis Drive.
  • Property damage was reported at North Main and Independence streets.
  • Drug violation was reported on South West End Boulevard.
  • Drug violation was reported at South Ellis and Linden streets.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue.
  • Drug violation was reported at William and Lorimier streets.
  • Drug violation was reported at Broadway and Harmony Street.
  • Drug violation was reported at North Park Avenue and Themis Street.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
Police report 7-3-24
Police/Fire ReportsJuly 3
Police report 7-3-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy