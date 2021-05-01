Cape Girardeau police report 1/5/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. DWI n Driving under the influence was reported in the 100 block of South Louisiana Avenue. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 2700 block of Luce Street. n Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
DWI
Driving under the influence was reported in the 100 block of South Louisiana Avenue.
Assaults
Assault was reported in the 2700 block of Luce Street.
Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
Assault was reported in the 900 block of South Benton Street.
Assault was reported in the 800 block of William Street.
Assault was reported in the 900 block of Hackberry Street.
Thefts
Shoplifting was reported in the 500 block of Siemers Drive.
Oarceny was reported on South Louisiana Avenue.
Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 1300 block of West Cape Rock Drive.
Burglary was reported in the 300 block of Merriwether Street.
Shoplifting was reported on South Kingshighway.
Burglary was reported in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street.
Miscellaneous
Weapons law violation was reported on South Kingshighway.
False pretenses/swindle was reported in the 1100 block of Bertling Street.
Drug violation was reported in the 400 block of South Kingshighway.
Drug violation was reported at South Pacific and Maple streets.
Weapons law violation was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
Drug violation was reported in the 200 block of Saint Francis Drive.
Property damage was reported at North Main and Independence streets.
Drug violation was reported on South West End Boulevard.
Drug violation was reported at South Ellis and Linden streets.
Drug violation was reported in the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Drug violation was reported at William and Lorimier streets.
Drug violation was reported at Broadway and Harmony Street.
Drug violation was reported at North Park Avenue and Themis Street.