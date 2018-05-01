Cape Girardeau police report 1/5/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

A juvenile was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at 3439 William St.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia at 341 S. Sprigg St.

Jason E. Martin, 41, of Fredericktown, Missouri, was arrested on a Jefferson County warrant at 308 Siemers Drive.

Austin E. Bush, 27, 4684 County Road 318, was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant and on three Cape Girardeau city warrants for failure to appear to suspended license and false declaration at 3463 Armstrong Drive.

Damathan Stevens, 41, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on a Missouri probation and parole warrant and on two Cape Girardeau County warrants at 341 S. Sprigg St.

Kaitlyn E. Frazier, 19, of 2863 Whitener St. was arrested on a New Madrid County warrant on East Cape Rock Drive.

Emily F. Webb, 19, of 205 N. Park Avenue was arrested on a Cape Girardeau city warrant for receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and false declaration.

Shawna Odom, 44, of 2117 Timothy Circle was arrested on three Cape Girardeau city warrants for no operator's license, motor vehicle financial responsibility required and improper lane usage.

Two suspects were in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, no vehicle registration, no motorcycle license, no insurance and false declaration at 804 N. Cape Rock Drive.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended and no tail lights at Themis and N. Ellis Streets.