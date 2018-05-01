All sections
January 5, 2018

Cape Girardeau police report 1/5/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A juvenile was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at 3439 William St. n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia at 341 S. Sprigg St...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A juvenile was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at 3439 William St.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia at 341 S. Sprigg St.
  • Jason E. Martin, 41, of Fredericktown, Missouri, was arrested on a Jefferson County warrant at 308 Siemers Drive.
  • Austin E. Bush, 27, 4684 County Road 318, was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant and on three Cape Girardeau city warrants for failure to appear to suspended license and false declaration at 3463 Armstrong Drive.
  • Damathan Stevens, 41, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on a Missouri probation and parole warrant and on two Cape Girardeau County warrants at 341 S. Sprigg St.
  • Kaitlyn E. Frazier, 19, of 2863 Whitener St. was arrested on a New Madrid County warrant on East Cape Rock Drive.
  • Emily F. Webb, 19, of 205 N. Park Avenue was arrested on a Cape Girardeau city warrant for receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and false declaration.
  • Shawna Odom, 44, of 2117 Timothy Circle was arrested on three Cape Girardeau city warrants for no operator's license, motor vehicle financial responsibility required and improper lane usage.
  • Two suspects were in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, no vehicle registration, no motorcycle license, no insurance and false declaration at 804 N. Cape Rock Drive.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended and no tail lights at Themis and N. Ellis Streets.
  • Samantha King, 35, of 100 Blue Willow Lane, was arrested on a probation and parole violation warrant.

Summonses

  • Khalil Reed, 18, was issued a summons for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Amanda Driskell, 39, was issued a summons for shoplifting at 315 Shirley Drive.
  • Mark Lincoln, 42, was issued a summons for shoplifting at 315 Shirley Drive.

Assaults

  • Assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported at 40 N. Sprigg St.
  • Assault was reported in the 00 block of N. Henderson Ave.

Burglaries

  • Burglary was reported at 1231 S. Pacific.
  • Burglary was reported at 1602 Grandview Drive.
  • Burglary was reported at 1329 N. Missouri St.
  • Burglary and stealing were reported at 105 S. Mount Auburn Road.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at 3259 William St.
  • Theft was reported at Merriwether Street and South Sunset Boulevard.
  • Shoplifting was reported at 3049 William St.

Miscellaneous

  • A male age 54 was taken into protective custody at 3006 Wisteria Drive.
  • Endangering the welfare of a child was reported in the 1300 block of Westhill.
  • A female age 17 was taken into protective custody.
  • Fraud was reported at 1 S. Plaza Way.
  • An animal bite was reported at 2728 Luce St.
  • A vehicle was towed at 2000 Old Sprigg St. Road.
  • An animal bite was reported at 540 Timon Way.
Police/Fire Reports

