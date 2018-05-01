Cape Girardeau police report 1/5/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A juvenile was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at 3439 William St.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia at 341 S. Sprigg St.
- Jason E. Martin, 41, of Fredericktown, Missouri, was arrested on a Jefferson County warrant at 308 Siemers Drive.
- Austin E. Bush, 27, 4684 County Road 318, was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant and on three Cape Girardeau city warrants for failure to appear to suspended license and false declaration at 3463 Armstrong Drive.
- Damathan Stevens, 41, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on a Missouri probation and parole warrant and on two Cape Girardeau County warrants at 341 S. Sprigg St.
- Kaitlyn E. Frazier, 19, of 2863 Whitener St. was arrested on a New Madrid County warrant on East Cape Rock Drive.
- Emily F. Webb, 19, of 205 N. Park Avenue was arrested on a Cape Girardeau city warrant for receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and false declaration.
- Shawna Odom, 44, of 2117 Timothy Circle was arrested on three Cape Girardeau city warrants for no operator's license, motor vehicle financial responsibility required and improper lane usage.
- Two suspects were in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, no vehicle registration, no motorcycle license, no insurance and false declaration at 804 N. Cape Rock Drive.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended and no tail lights at Themis and N. Ellis Streets.
- Samantha King, 35, of 100 Blue Willow Lane, was arrested on a probation and parole violation warrant.
Summonses
- Khalil Reed, 18, was issued a summons for possession of a controlled substance.
- Amanda Driskell, 39, was issued a summons for shoplifting at 315 Shirley Drive.
- Mark Lincoln, 42, was issued a summons for shoplifting at 315 Shirley Drive.
Assaults