Cape Girardeau police report 1/5/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Leo T. Steinbrenner, 33, of Whitewater was arrested at 1900 N. Kingshighway, Lot C24, on a Scott County warrant for probation violation for assault.
- Derrick T. Ressel, 30, of Clarksville, Tennessee, was arrested at 505 N. Kingshighway on a Stoddard County, Missouri, warrant for domestic assault.
- Paula R. Smallmon, 52, of Rector, Arkansas, was arrested at 495 S. Mount Auburn Road on a Dunklin County, Missouri, warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
- Bruce L. Lockheart III, 22, 1106 N. Missouri St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for speeding.
Summonses
- Marcus E. Dixon, 33, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for drug or marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia at Independence and West streets.
- Eric S. Simpson, 27, of Jackson was issued a summons for drug or marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia at Independence and West streets.
- Kewanna M. Johnson Gray, 22, of Cape Girardeau was issued summonses for stealing dimmer switches and merchandise credit from Menards, 535 Siemers Drive.
- Leanna R. Adams, 43, of Caruthersville, Missouri, was issued a summons for stealing at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
- Tamara P. Scallion, 40, of Caruthersville, Missouri, was issued a summons for stealing at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.