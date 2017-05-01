All sections
January 5, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 1/5/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Leo T. Steinbrenner, 33, of Whitewater was arrested at 1900 N. Kingshighway, Lot C24, on a Scott County warrant for probation violation for assault.
  • Derrick T. Ressel, 30, of Clarksville, Tennessee, was arrested at 505 N. Kingshighway on a Stoddard County, Missouri, warrant for domestic assault.
  • Paula R. Smallmon, 52, of Rector, Arkansas, was arrested at 495 S. Mount Auburn Road on a Dunklin County, Missouri, warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Bruce L. Lockheart III, 22, 1106 N. Missouri St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for speeding.

Summonses

  • Marcus E. Dixon, 33, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for drug or marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia at Independence and West streets.
  • Eric S. Simpson, 27, of Jackson was issued a summons for drug or marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia at Independence and West streets.
  • Kewanna M. Johnson Gray, 22, of Cape Girardeau was issued summonses for stealing dimmer switches and merchandise credit from Menards, 535 Siemers Drive.
  • Leanna R. Adams, 43, of Caruthersville, Missouri, was issued a summons for stealing at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
  • Tamara P. Scallion, 40, of Caruthersville, Missouri, was issued a summons for stealing at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
Assaults

  • Assault was reported.
  • Assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon were reported.

Thefts

  • Gift cards were reported stolen at Eden Spa, 151 S. Spanish St.
  • Gift cards were reported stolen at Walgreens, 1 S. Kingshighway.
  • Clothing was reported stolen at Academy Sports, 270 Shirley Drive.
  • Clothing was reported stolen at Academy Sports, 270 Shirley Drive.
  • A wallet and its contents were reported stolen at 1323 Brenda Kay court.

Property damage

  • A window was reported damaged at Style Madness, 2112 William St.

Miscellaneous

  • Harassment was reported.
  • Tampering with a victim or witness was reported.
  • Interference with custody was reported.
  • Fraudulent use of a credit or debit device was reported.
  • A 54-year-old man was taken into protective custody.
