February 1, 2018

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Jacob Jungers, 26, of Cape Girardeau arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for improper registration and failure to wear seat belt. n Alisha Snider, 40, of Cape Girardeau arrested on Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear on charge of possession of a controlled substance...