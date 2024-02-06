Cape Girardeau police report 1/31/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of DWI at William and Hanover streets.

Arrests

Cherise R. Hatfield, 37, 1209 Cousin St., was arrested at Merriwether and Sprigg streets on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.

Angela G. Pack, 53, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.

Misty J. Pifer, 32, 709 Albert St., was arrested at 1701 Lacey St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for larceny.

Gennifer N. Driver, 37, 41 E. Rodney Drive, No. 10, was arrested on Lower Cape Rock Drive on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for seat-belt violation.

Donald M. Perry II, 25, of Jonesboro, Arkansas, was arrested at Broadway and North Spanish Street on Mahaska County, Iowa, warrants for probation violation for third-degree burglary and absence from custody.

Rodger W. Brown, 51, of Marston, Missouri, was arrested at West End Boulevard and Independence Street on a Portageville, Missouri, warrant for driving while revoked.

Amanda D. Brill, 25, 1475 County Road 206, was arrested at 1448 N. Kingshighway on a probation and parole warrant for probation violation for larceny.

Jayson W. Gamage, 27, 324 Bellevue St., was arrested at Elm Street and Beaudean Lane on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear for resisting arrest.

Joseph D. Haven, 29, 817 S. Ellis St., was arrested at 817 S. Ellis St. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration and a Jackson warrant for failure to appear for a show-cause order.

John M. Bradley, 46, 2109 Yorktown Drive, was arrested at North Park Avenue and Whitener Street on a Butler County, Missouri, warrant for dangerous drug/possession of a controlled substance.

Jennifer I. Chipps, 35, 704 Lafayette Place, Apt. 5, was arrested at 704 Lafayette Place on Bollinger County, Missouri, warrants for probation violation.

Alisha Stewart, 31, 1500 Lexington Ave., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for drug paraphernalia.

Tony Dean Martin, 50, was arrested on suspicion of stealing at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of resisting arrest and careless and imprudent driving at Independence Street and West End Boulevard.

John James Clary, 34, 1038 N. Frederick St., was arrested at 921 Hackberry St. on suspicion of resisting arrest and on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear and on a probation and parole warrant.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of second-degree domestic assault.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault.

Jimmie Lindell Jr., 34, no address given, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.