Cape Girardeau police report 1/31/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of DWI at William and Hanover streets.
Arrests
- Cherise R. Hatfield, 37, 1209 Cousin St., was arrested at Merriwether and Sprigg streets on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.
- Angela G. Pack, 53, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.
- Misty J. Pifer, 32, 709 Albert St., was arrested at 1701 Lacey St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for larceny.
- Gennifer N. Driver, 37, 41 E. Rodney Drive, No. 10, was arrested on Lower Cape Rock Drive on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for seat-belt violation.
- Donald M. Perry II, 25, of Jonesboro, Arkansas, was arrested at Broadway and North Spanish Street on Mahaska County, Iowa, warrants for probation violation for third-degree burglary and absence from custody.
- Rodger W. Brown, 51, of Marston, Missouri, was arrested at West End Boulevard and Independence Street on a Portageville, Missouri, warrant for driving while revoked.
- Amanda D. Brill, 25, 1475 County Road 206, was arrested at 1448 N. Kingshighway on a probation and parole warrant for probation violation for larceny.
- Jayson W. Gamage, 27, 324 Bellevue St., was arrested at Elm Street and Beaudean Lane on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear for resisting arrest.
- Joseph D. Haven, 29, 817 S. Ellis St., was arrested at 817 S. Ellis St. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration and a Jackson warrant for failure to appear for a show-cause order.
- John M. Bradley, 46, 2109 Yorktown Drive, was arrested at North Park Avenue and Whitener Street on a Butler County, Missouri, warrant for dangerous drug/possession of a controlled substance.
- Jennifer I. Chipps, 35, 704 Lafayette Place, Apt. 5, was arrested at 704 Lafayette Place on Bollinger County, Missouri, warrants for probation violation.
- Alisha Stewart, 31, 1500 Lexington Ave., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for drug paraphernalia.
- Tony Dean Martin, 50, was arrested on suspicion of stealing at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of resisting arrest and careless and imprudent driving at Independence Street and West End Boulevard.
- John James Clary, 34, 1038 N. Frederick St., was arrested at 921 Hackberry St. on suspicion of resisting arrest and on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear and on a probation and parole warrant.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of second-degree domestic assault.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault.
- Jimmie Lindell Jr., 34, no address given, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.
- Brujae Lamarr Lane, no age given, 2825 Whitener St., was arrested at William Street and Farrar Drive on warrants for motor-vehicle financial responsibility and failure to yield.
Summonses
- Jessica L. Wait, 29, 102 N. Henderson Ave., was issued a summons for assault at 102 N. Henderson Ave.
- Summonses were issued for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at 1000 S. Silver Springs Road.
