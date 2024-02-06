All sections
January 31, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 1/31/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of DWI at William and Hanover streets. Arrests n Cherise R. Hatfield, 37, 1209 Cousin St., was arrested at Merriwether and Sprigg streets on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of DWI at William and Hanover streets.

Arrests

  • Cherise R. Hatfield, 37, 1209 Cousin St., was arrested at Merriwether and Sprigg streets on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.
  • Angela G. Pack, 53, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.
  • Misty J. Pifer, 32, 709 Albert St., was arrested at 1701 Lacey St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for larceny.
  • Gennifer N. Driver, 37, 41 E. Rodney Drive, No. 10, was arrested on Lower Cape Rock Drive on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for seat-belt violation.
  • Donald M. Perry II, 25, of Jonesboro, Arkansas, was arrested at Broadway and North Spanish Street on Mahaska County, Iowa, warrants for probation violation for third-degree burglary and absence from custody.
  • Rodger W. Brown, 51, of Marston, Missouri, was arrested at West End Boulevard and Independence Street on a Portageville, Missouri, warrant for driving while revoked.
  • Amanda D. Brill, 25, 1475 County Road 206, was arrested at 1448 N. Kingshighway on a probation and parole warrant for probation violation for larceny.
  • Jayson W. Gamage, 27, 324 Bellevue St., was arrested at Elm Street and Beaudean Lane on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear for resisting arrest.
  • Joseph D. Haven, 29, 817 S. Ellis St., was arrested at 817 S. Ellis St. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration and a Jackson warrant for failure to appear for a show-cause order.
  • John M. Bradley, 46, 2109 Yorktown Drive, was arrested at North Park Avenue and Whitener Street on a Butler County, Missouri, warrant for dangerous drug/possession of a controlled substance.
  • Jennifer I. Chipps, 35, 704 Lafayette Place, Apt. 5, was arrested at 704 Lafayette Place on Bollinger County, Missouri, warrants for probation violation.
  • Alisha Stewart, 31, 1500 Lexington Ave., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for drug paraphernalia.
  • Tony Dean Martin, 50, was arrested on suspicion of stealing at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of resisting arrest and careless and imprudent driving at Independence Street and West End Boulevard.
  • John James Clary, 34, 1038 N. Frederick St., was arrested at 921 Hackberry St. on suspicion of resisting arrest and on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear and on a probation and parole warrant.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of second-degree domestic assault.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault.
  • Jimmie Lindell Jr., 34, no address given, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.
  • Brujae Lamarr Lane, no age given, 2825 Whitener St., was arrested at William Street and Farrar Drive on warrants for motor-vehicle financial responsibility and failure to yield.

Summonses

  • Jessica L. Wait, 29, 102 N. Henderson Ave., was issued a summons for assault at 102 N. Henderson Ave.
  • Summonses were issued for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at 1000 S. Silver Springs Road.

Assault

  • Domestic assault and property damage were reported.

Burglaries

  • Second-degree burglary was reported at Estate Planning and Elder Law Firm, 720 Forest Ave.
  • Second-degree burglary and theft were reported at 1332 N. Spanish St.

Thefts

  • A motor vehicle was reported stolen at 423 Louis St.
  • Theft was reported at 2901 Bernice St.
  • Theft of service was reported at El Sol, 1105 Broadway.
  • Stealing and fraud were reported at 1126 N. Sprigg St.
  • Theft of a credit device was reported at 2034 Thilenius St.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at 235 Broadway.

Miscellaneous

  • Formal charges were pending against a suspect on suspicion of violation of education requirement for a child.
  • Lost property was reported at 1018 William St.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported.
  • A 22-year-old man was taken into protective custody at 36 N. Spanish St.
  • A 21-year-old man was taken into protective custody at 36 N. Spanish St.
  • Second-degree arson was reported at 711 S. Pacific St.
  • Violation of compulsory school attendance was reported.
Police/Fire Reports

