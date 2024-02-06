All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
January 29, 2018

Cape Girardeau police report 1/29/18

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child and property damage in the 0 block of Village Drive...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child and property damage in the 0 block of Village Drive.
  • Chandra Brock, no age given, of Cape Girardeau, Thomas Jones, no age given, of Cape Girardeau, and Danasia M. Pierce, no age given, of Chaffee, Missouri, were arrested at 3012 William St. on suspicion of stealing.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of theft at Bloomfield Street and South Spring Avenue.
  • Charles Huskey, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 1408 Lexington Ave. on suspicion of harassment.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault and possession of marijuana at 647 S. Spring Ave.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Robbery

  • Domino's Pizza reported robbery at 416 Washington Ave.

Thefts

  • A gold ring and gold necklace were reported stolen at 1105 Linden St.
  • Theft was reported at 1529 William St.
  • Theft was reported at 1525 Good Hope St.
  • Theft was reported at 1225 Bloomfield St.
  • Theft was reported at 720 Themis St.
  • Theft was reported at Bloomfield Street and Missouri Avenue.
  • Theft was reported at 12 S. Pind Wood Lane.
  • Theft was reported at William Street and South Kingshighway.
  • Ruby Tuesday, 3069 William St., reported theft.
  • Macy's, 3049 William St., reported theft.
  • Great Clips, 2136 William St., reported theft.
  • Theft was reported at 270 Shirley Drive.
  • Theft of a controlled substance was reported at 707 S. Sprigg St.

Miscellaneous

  • An animal bite was reported at 624 S. Benton St.
  • Six 1-pound bags of marijuana were reported found in the 900 block of South Benton Street.
  • Identity theft was reported.
  • U.S. Bank reported forgery
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy