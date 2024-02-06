Cape Girardeau police report 1/29/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child and property damage in the 0 block of Village Drive.
- Chandra Brock, no age given, of Cape Girardeau, Thomas Jones, no age given, of Cape Girardeau, and Danasia M. Pierce, no age given, of Chaffee, Missouri, were arrested at 3012 William St. on suspicion of stealing.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of theft at Bloomfield Street and South Spring Avenue.
- Charles Huskey, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 1408 Lexington Ave. on suspicion of harassment.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault and possession of marijuana at 647 S. Spring Ave.