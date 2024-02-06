Cape Girardeau police report 1/29/17

Violation of an order of protection was reported.

Violation of an order of protection was reported.

Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported.

Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported.

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Anthony J. Cruz, 22, of Jackson was arrested on North Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders and suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Larenzo D. Braxton, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on North Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau warrant for violation of an order of protection.

David D. Hill, 55, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended and consumption while operating a motor vehicle.

Robert J. Reynolds, 33, of Jackson was arrested at Highway 72 and Stonewell Drive on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.

Anthony S. Sagers, 31, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on East Jackson Boulevard on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked/driving while suspended and a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation for stealing.

Dustin R. Campbell, 31, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for a seat-belt violation.

Hannah R. Mauk, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for leaving the scene of a motor-vehicle accident, careless and imprudent driving and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Brandie R. England, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on West Cape Rock Drive on suspicion of failure to register a motor vehicle and driving while revoked/driving while suspended.

Sammy G. Cobb, 21, of Jackson was arrested on Lenco Avenue on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for passing bad checks.

Austin G. Edwards, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at County Road 318 and Pyrite Lane on suspicion of possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana, driving while revoked/driving while suspended and failure to equip two headlamps.

Devin M. Biri, 28, of Jackson was arrested on County Road 324 on suspicion of first-degree statutory sodomy and two counts of first-degree child molestation.