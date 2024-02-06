Cape Girardeau police report 1/29/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Noah L. Poole, 21, of Jackson was arrested at 1400 S. West End Blvd. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for stealing.
- A juvenile was cited into juvenile court on suspicion of domestic assault.
Summonses
- Ryan J. Rombach, 21, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons at North Spanish and Themis streets for liquor laws, drinking in public.
- Melissa J. Sprenger, 43, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons at 1518 Luce St. for animal city license required.
Thefts
- A license plate was reported stolen at 720 Walnut St.
- Glasses were reported stolen at 3305 Kage Road.
- Lawn chemicals, lawn equipment and wire were reported stolen at Lowe's, 3440 Lowes Drive.
- A prescription was reported stolen at 211 St. Francis Drive.
Burglary
Property damage
- A window was reported damaged at Jefferson Elementary School, 520 Minnesota Ave.
- Property damage was reported at 1546 N. Main St.
Miscellaneous
- Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported.
- Violation of an order of protection was reported.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Anthony J. Cruz, 22, of Jackson was arrested on North Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders and suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
- Larenzo D. Braxton, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on North Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau warrant for violation of an order of protection.
- David D. Hill, 55, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended and consumption while operating a motor vehicle.
- Robert J. Reynolds, 33, of Jackson was arrested at Highway 72 and Stonewell Drive on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
- Anthony S. Sagers, 31, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on East Jackson Boulevard on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked/driving while suspended and a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation for stealing.
- Dustin R. Campbell, 31, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for a seat-belt violation.
- Hannah R. Mauk, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for leaving the scene of a motor-vehicle accident, careless and imprudent driving and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Brandie R. England, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on West Cape Rock Drive on suspicion of failure to register a motor vehicle and driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
- Sammy G. Cobb, 21, of Jackson was arrested on Lenco Avenue on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for passing bad checks.
- Austin G. Edwards, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at County Road 318 and Pyrite Lane on suspicion of possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana, driving while revoked/driving while suspended and failure to equip two headlamps.
- Devin M. Biri, 28, of Jackson was arrested on County Road 324 on suspicion of first-degree statutory sodomy and two counts of first-degree child molestation.
- Ashley A. Hudson, 28, of Jackson was arrested on County Road 324 on suspicion of abuse/neglect of a child.