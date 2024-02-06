All sections
January 27, 2018

Cape Girardeau police report 1/28/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Nevin L. Tanner, 22, was arrested on a Scott County warrant.
  • Kemar R.G. Keddo, 23, of Tampa, Florida, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Menards, 535 Siemers Drive.
  • Casaundra A. Kaufman, 35, of Thebes, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Quintayus D. Moore, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant for probation and parole violation.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 1000 block of William Street.

Burglary

  • Burglary was reported at Community Day School, 1912 Broadway.
Theft

  • A firearm was reported stolen in the 1100 block of William Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 505 N. Kingshighway.
  • Violation of order of protection was reported at 44 N. Lorimier St.
  • Violation of order of protection was reported at 1700 Northwoods Court.
  • Sexual exploitation of a child was reported at 1000 S. Silver Springs Road.
  • Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 19 S. Kingshighway.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Billy R. Davis, 58, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of a violation of order of protection and failure to appear for violation of order of protection.
  • Joshua K. Weaver, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
  • Dustin J. Wondrick, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Saint Francois County, Missouri, warrant for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Jessica L. Natvig, 27, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
  • Lawanda D. Combs, 26 of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
  • Larhonda J. Hecht, 55, of Jackson was arrested on a warrant for probation violation for driving while revoked/suspended and failure to register a motor vehicle.
  • Helen R. McFarlin, 21, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Stoddard County, Missouri, warrant for failure to yield.
  • Randy W. Glover, 37, of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
  • John A. Oliver, 34, was arrested on a Dexter, Missouri, warrant for shoplifting and failure to appear for larceny.
  • Stephanie E. Smith, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri, warrant for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

