Cape Girardeau police report 1/27/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWIs
- Joseph D. Runyon, 34, of Valles Mines, Missouri, was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated.
- A juvenile was cited on suspicion of driving while intoxicated at 294 Siemers Drive.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of synthetic narcotics and possession of a controlled substance at 2161 William St.
- Kevin L. Graham, 38, 2513 Windy Hill Lane, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for speeding.
- Tiffany R. Warner, 27, of Jackson was arrested at 1024 Jefferson Ave. on a probation and parole warrant for parole violation.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault.
- Chelsy N. Stone, 26, of Jackson was arrested at 2161 William St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.
- Kevin S. Hendershott, 28, 306 S. Benton St., was arrested at 306 S. Benton St. on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for traffic and Cape GIrardeau County warrants for failure to appear for larceny and failure to appear for traffic.
- Lennie Dickerson, 48, 1005 S. Benton St., was arrested at 1226 Harmony St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.
- Tamara R. Roberson, 27, 601 N. Sprigg St., was arrested on a Mississippi County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for marijuana possession.
- Michael P. Vincent, 38, 34 N. Henderson Ave., was arrested at 34 N. Henderson Ave. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.
- Jacob R. Kane, 17, 33 S. Park Ave., was arrested at South Ellis and Hackberry streets on a Department of Youth Services warrant.
- Richard A. Billings, 34, of Jackson was arrested on a New Madrid, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear.
- Matthew W. Laxton, 44, 23 S. Benton St., was arrested on Nash Road on a Clay County, Missouri, warrant for revocation/felony possession of drug.
- Mary F. Steele, 57, 700 Normal Ave., was arrested at 1925 Broadway on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for dangerous drugs.
- Justin R. DePaux, 40, 417 S. Benton St., was arrested at 1024 Jefferson Ave. on a probation and parole warrant for parole violation for possession.
- Taryn A. Mattox, 32, 115 N. Ellis St., was arrested at 115 N. Ellis St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for traffic offense.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of stealing knives, tools and a cloth bag at Menards, 535 Siemers Drive.
Summonses
- Diana J. Hale, 31, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for stealing clothing at Dollar General, 724 Broadway.
- Toni D. Shavers, 31, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for stealing clothing at Dollar General, 724 Broadway.
- Lisa R. Conrad, 49, was issued a summons for animal leash law required at 1700 Good Hope St.
- Crystal L. Crum, 45, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for operating an unlicensed business at 3095 Lexington Ave., Suite 400.
- Crystal S. Gibson, 46, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for stealing a phone cover at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.