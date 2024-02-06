All sections
January 27, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 1/27/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWIs n Joseph D. Runyon, 34, of Valles Mines, Missouri, was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated. n A juvenile was cited on suspicion of driving while intoxicated at 294 Siemers Drive...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWIs

  • Joseph D. Runyon, 34, of Valles Mines, Missouri, was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated.
  • A juvenile was cited on suspicion of driving while intoxicated at 294 Siemers Drive.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of synthetic narcotics and possession of a controlled substance at 2161 William St.
  • Kevin L. Graham, 38, 2513 Windy Hill Lane, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for speeding.
  • Tiffany R. Warner, 27, of Jackson was arrested at 1024 Jefferson Ave. on a probation and parole warrant for parole violation.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault.
  • Chelsy N. Stone, 26, of Jackson was arrested at 2161 William St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.
  • Kevin S. Hendershott, 28, 306 S. Benton St., was arrested at 306 S. Benton St. on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for traffic and Cape GIrardeau County warrants for failure to appear for larceny and failure to appear for traffic.
  • Lennie Dickerson, 48, 1005 S. Benton St., was arrested at 1226 Harmony St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.
  • Tamara R. Roberson, 27, 601 N. Sprigg St., was arrested on a Mississippi County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for marijuana possession.
  • Michael P. Vincent, 38, 34 N. Henderson Ave., was arrested at 34 N. Henderson Ave. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.
  • Jacob R. Kane, 17, 33 S. Park Ave., was arrested at South Ellis and Hackberry streets on a Department of Youth Services warrant.
  • Richard A. Billings, 34, of Jackson was arrested on a New Madrid, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear.
  • Matthew W. Laxton, 44, 23 S. Benton St., was arrested on Nash Road on a Clay County, Missouri, warrant for revocation/felony possession of drug.
  • Mary F. Steele, 57, 700 Normal Ave., was arrested at 1925 Broadway on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for dangerous drugs.
  • Justin R. DePaux, 40, 417 S. Benton St., was arrested at 1024 Jefferson Ave. on a probation and parole warrant for parole violation for possession.
  • Taryn A. Mattox, 32, 115 N. Ellis St., was arrested at 115 N. Ellis St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for traffic offense.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of stealing knives, tools and a cloth bag at Menards, 535 Siemers Drive.

Summonses

  • Diana J. Hale, 31, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for stealing clothing at Dollar General, 724 Broadway.
  • Toni D. Shavers, 31, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for stealing clothing at Dollar General, 724 Broadway.
  • Lisa R. Conrad, 49, was issued a summons for animal leash law required at 1700 Good Hope St.
  • Crystal L. Crum, 45, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for operating an unlicensed business at 3095 Lexington Ave., Suite 400.
  • Crystal S. Gibson, 46, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for stealing a phone cover at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
Assaults

  • Assault was reported.
  • Domestic assault was reported.
  • Domestic assault was reported.
  • Domestic assault was reported.
  • Domestic assault was reported.

Burglaries

  • Burglary and theft of electronics and a firearm were reported at 410 Washington Ave.
  • Burglary and theft of clothes, electronics and dishes were reported at 1332 N. Spanish St.

Thefts

  • A laptop and vape device were reported stolen at 406 S. Spring Ave.
  • Theft of a firearm and property damage were reported at 207 N. Park Ave.
  • Theft and forgery were reported at 111 S. Broadview St.
  • A van trailer was reported stolen at U-Haul, 1401 N. Kingshighway.
  • Theft of a purse, book bag and textbook and damage to a vehicle window were reported at 711 N. Middle St.
  • Tools were reported stolen at 1238 Meadow Lane.
  • A license plate was reported stolen at 1071 S. West End Blvd.
  • A cooler was reported stolen at Pepsi MidAmerica at 1606 Independence St.
  • A checkbook was reported stolen at 1432 Luce St.
  • Soda and tools were reported stolen at Lowe's, 3440 Lowes Drive.

Property damage

  • A window was reported damaged at 216 S. Lorimier St.
  • Damage to a vehicle was reported at 2021 Independence St.

Miscellaneous

  • Arson was reported.
  • Fraudulent use of a credit or debit device was reported.
  • Fraudulent use of a credit or debit device was reported.
  • A 25-year-old man was taken into protective custody.
  • Fraudulent use of a credit or debit device was reported.
  • Violation of an order of protection was reported.
  • Fraudulent use of a credit or debit device was reported.
  • Child abuse was reported.
  • Counterfeiting was reported at Amerimart, 1320 W. Cape Rock Drive.
  • An animal bite was reported at 325 N. Sprigg St.
  • Resisting arrest, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, failure to stop for a steady red signal and speeding were reported.
  • Fraudulent use of a credit or debit device was reported.
  • A 35-year-old man was taken into protective custody.
  • Counterfeiting was reported at McDonald's, 1925 Broadway.
Police/Fire Reports

