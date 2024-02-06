Cape Girardeau police report 1/27/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

A juvenile was cited on suspicion of driving while intoxicated at 294 Siemers Drive.

Joseph D. Runyon, 34, of Valles Mines, Missouri, was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of synthetic narcotics and possession of a controlled substance at 2161 William St.

Kevin L. Graham, 38, 2513 Windy Hill Lane, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for speeding.

Tiffany R. Warner, 27, of Jackson was arrested at 1024 Jefferson Ave. on a probation and parole warrant for parole violation.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault.

Chelsy N. Stone, 26, of Jackson was arrested at 2161 William St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.

Kevin S. Hendershott, 28, 306 S. Benton St., was arrested at 306 S. Benton St. on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for traffic and Cape GIrardeau County warrants for failure to appear for larceny and failure to appear for traffic.

Lennie Dickerson, 48, 1005 S. Benton St., was arrested at 1226 Harmony St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.

Tamara R. Roberson, 27, 601 N. Sprigg St., was arrested on a Mississippi County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for marijuana possession.

Michael P. Vincent, 38, 34 N. Henderson Ave., was arrested at 34 N. Henderson Ave. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.

Jacob R. Kane, 17, 33 S. Park Ave., was arrested at South Ellis and Hackberry streets on a Department of Youth Services warrant.

Richard A. Billings, 34, of Jackson was arrested on a New Madrid, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear.

Matthew W. Laxton, 44, 23 S. Benton St., was arrested on Nash Road on a Clay County, Missouri, warrant for revocation/felony possession of drug.

Mary F. Steele, 57, 700 Normal Ave., was arrested at 1925 Broadway on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for dangerous drugs.

Justin R. DePaux, 40, 417 S. Benton St., was arrested at 1024 Jefferson Ave. on a probation and parole warrant for parole violation for possession.

Taryn A. Mattox, 32, 115 N. Ellis St., was arrested at 115 N. Ellis St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for traffic offense.