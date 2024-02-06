All sections
January 25, 2018

Cape Girardeau police report: 1/25/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n Joaquin W. Diviney, 38, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested at North Spanish Street and Broadway on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on right half of road and failure to stop at a stop sign...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Joaquin W. Diviney, 38, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested at North Spanish Street and Broadway on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on right half of road and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Arrests

  • Narassar J. Robinson, 56, 1115 Cape Hills Drive, was arrested in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street on suspicion of trespassing.
  • Johnathan K.V. Lewis, 29, 502 Louis St., was arrested at 11 S. Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest at East Rodney Drive and Independence Street.
  • Devin L.P. Abraham, 18, 2719 Hawthorne Road, was arrested at East Rodney Drive and Independence Street on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.
  • Tiffany A. Joiner, 24, homeless, was arrested at 471 Siemers Drive on two Cape Girardeau County warrants.
  • Levi D. Grammer, 25, 1714 Melissa Lane, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Save A Lot, 121 S. Sprigg St.
  • A juvenile was arrested for being beyond parental control.

Charged

  • Two juveniles were charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Summons

  • Steven D. Owens, 30, of Oklahoma City was issued a summons for theft at Denny's, 161 West Drive.
Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 800 block of Good Hope Street.
  • Assault, unlawful use of a weapon and theft were reported in the 1900 block of Delwin Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 1100 block of William Street.

Burglary

  • Burglary and stealing were reported at 600 N. Fountain St.

Theft

  • Theft was reported at 2222 Kingsway Drive.
  • Big M Motors, 899 N. Kingshighway, reported theft of a vehicle.
  • Theft was reported at 814 Morgan Oak St.
  • Fraudulent use of a credit device was reported at 1966 Delwin St.

Property damage

  • Property damage and stealing were reported at 30 N. Hanover.

Miscellaneous

  • Neglect of a child was reported.
  • An animal bite was reported at 1708 Brink Ave.
  • Request for service was reported at 430 N. Frederick St.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported at 514 Olive St.
  • Ferguson Medical Group reported forgery at 17 S. Mount Auburn Road.
  • Harassment was reported at 1220 S. West End Blvd.
  • River Valley Banquet Hall, 631 Sprigg St., reported counterfeiting.
Police/Fire Reports

