Cape Girardeau police report: 1/25/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Joaquin W. Diviney, 38, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested at North Spanish Street and Broadway on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on right half of road and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Arrests
- Narassar J. Robinson, 56, 1115 Cape Hills Drive, was arrested in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street on suspicion of trespassing.
- Johnathan K.V. Lewis, 29, 502 Louis St., was arrested at 11 S. Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest at East Rodney Drive and Independence Street.
- Devin L.P. Abraham, 18, 2719 Hawthorne Road, was arrested at East Rodney Drive and Independence Street on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.
- Tiffany A. Joiner, 24, homeless, was arrested at 471 Siemers Drive on two Cape Girardeau County warrants.
- Levi D. Grammer, 25, 1714 Melissa Lane, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Save A Lot, 121 S. Sprigg St.
- A juvenile was arrested for being beyond parental control.
Charged
- Two juveniles were charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Summons
- Steven D. Owens, 30, of Oklahoma City was issued a summons for theft at Denny's, 161 West Drive.