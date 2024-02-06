Cape Girardeau police report 1/24/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Orlando L. Carter, 36, 2039 Brink Ave., was arrested at 104 Vantage Drive on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for domestic assault.
- Dawnietta J. Muse, 33, 1021 S. Ellis St., was arrested at 1004 William St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for false reports.
- Michael J. Bragg, 47, 708 S. Benton St., was arrested on Southern Expressway on a probation and parole warrant for parole violation.
- Eddie D. Walrath, 57, homeless, of Bland, Missouri, was arrested at 300 Broadway on a Gasconade County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of property damage and violation of an order of protection.
- Jeremiah R. Twiggs, 33, 616 S. Henderson Ave., was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear on a show-cause order for resisting or interfering with arrest and suspended license.
- Jessica Jolly, no age given, of Puxico, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.
- Shannon Adams, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 628 Olive St.
- Kelley McDonald, no age or address given, was arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace at 416 N. Frederick St.
Summons
- Della D. Dry, 72, was issued a summons for animal running at large at 1400 S. West End Blvd.
Assaults