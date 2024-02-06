All sections
January 24, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 1/24/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Orlando L. Carter, 36, 2039 Brink Ave., was arrested at 104 Vantage Drive on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for domestic assault...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Orlando L. Carter, 36, 2039 Brink Ave., was arrested at 104 Vantage Drive on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for domestic assault.
  • Dawnietta J. Muse, 33, 1021 S. Ellis St., was arrested at 1004 William St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for false reports.
  • Michael J. Bragg, 47, 708 S. Benton St., was arrested on Southern Expressway on a probation and parole warrant for parole violation.
  • Eddie D. Walrath, 57, homeless, of Bland, Missouri, was arrested at 300 Broadway on a Gasconade County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of property damage and violation of an order of protection.
  • Jeremiah R. Twiggs, 33, 616 S. Henderson Ave., was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear on a show-cause order for resisting or interfering with arrest and suspended license.
  • Jessica Jolly, no age given, of Puxico, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.
  • Shannon Adams, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 628 Olive St.
  • Kelley McDonald, no age or address given, was arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace at 416 N. Frederick St.

Summons

  • Della D. Dry, 72, was issued a summons for animal running at large at 1400 S. West End Blvd.

Assaults

  • Assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported.
  • Assault was reported at 551 S. Sprigg St.
  • Domestic assault was reported.

Burglaries

  • Burglary was reported at 2618 Gardenia Lane.
  • Burglary and theft were reported at 503 Green Acres Drive.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at Macy's, 3049 William St.
  • Theft was reported at 3253 William St.
  • Theft was reported at 224 N. Park Ave.
  • Theft was reported at 1710 N. Sprigg St.
  • Theft was reported at 2021 Independence St.

Miscellaneous

  • Resisting arrest and careless and imprudent driving were reported.
  • A purse was reported found.
  • Request for service was reported at 416 N. Frederick St.
  • Receiving stolen property was reported at Ellis and Good Hope streets.
  • Counterfeiting was reported at Last Call, 632 Broadway.
Police/Fire Reports

