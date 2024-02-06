Cape Girardeau police report 1/24/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Orlando L. Carter, 36, 2039 Brink Ave., was arrested at 104 Vantage Drive on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for domestic assault.

Dawnietta J. Muse, 33, 1021 S. Ellis St., was arrested at 1004 William St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for false reports.

Michael J. Bragg, 47, 708 S. Benton St., was arrested on Southern Expressway on a probation and parole warrant for parole violation.

Eddie D. Walrath, 57, homeless, of Bland, Missouri, was arrested at 300 Broadway on a Gasconade County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for stealing.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of property damage and violation of an order of protection.

Jeremiah R. Twiggs, 33, 616 S. Henderson Ave., was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear on a show-cause order for resisting or interfering with arrest and suspended license.

Jessica Jolly, no age given, of Puxico, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.

Shannon Adams, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 628 Olive St.