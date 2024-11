January 23, 2018

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n Tanner Jonathan Beussink, 23, of Jackson was charged with driving while intoxicated at Big Bend Road and Mill Street. Arrests n Christy L. Wilburn, 37, of Thebes, Illinois, was arrested at Bloomfield and Mount Auburn roads on two Cape Girardeau County warrants...