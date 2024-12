January 23, 2017

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Thomas J. Fleeman, 35, no address given, was arrested on suspicion of burglary at 2624 Jan Drive. n Kevin C. Jungers, 57, of Scott City was arrested at 353 S. Kingshighway on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine...