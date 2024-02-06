Cape Girardeau police report 1/22/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Evan P. Luthenauer, 22, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at Broadway and Lacey Street.
Arrests
- Diana Renae Whitener, 33, 603 Mechaw Drive, was arrested at 1400 Rose St. on a warrant.
- Ted J. Skinner, 46, 417 Marroseann Drive, was arrested at 417 Marroseann Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Jacob W. Morrison, 1433 N. Water St., was arrested at 45 S. West End Blvd. on suspicion of assault.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of resisting arrest at 1448 N. Kingshighway.
- Amber D. Lashley, 29, of Cadet, Missouri, was arrested at Independence Street and North Kingshighway on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Tyler S. Stone, 26, of Jackson was arrested at 2346 Broadway on suspicion of distribution of a controlled substance.
Summons
- Jaamall T. Southall, 36, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was issued a summons for possession of a controlled substance at 1928 Gold Eagle Court.