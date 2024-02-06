All sections
January 22, 2018

Cape Girardeau police report 1/22/18

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n Evan P. Luthenauer, 22, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at Broadway and Lacey Street. Arrests n Diana Renae Whitener, 33, 603 Mechaw Drive, was arrested at 1400 Rose St. on a warrant...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Evan P. Luthenauer, 22, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at Broadway and Lacey Street.

Arrests

  • Diana Renae Whitener, 33, 603 Mechaw Drive, was arrested at 1400 Rose St. on a warrant.
  • Ted J. Skinner, 46, 417 Marroseann Drive, was arrested at 417 Marroseann Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Jacob W. Morrison, 1433 N. Water St., was arrested at 45 S. West End Blvd. on suspicion of assault.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of resisting arrest at 1448 N. Kingshighway.
  • Amber D. Lashley, 29, of Cadet, Missouri, was arrested at Independence Street and North Kingshighway on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Tyler S. Stone, 26, of Jackson was arrested at 2346 Broadway on suspicion of distribution of a controlled substance.

Summons

  • Jaamall T. Southall, 36, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was issued a summons for possession of a controlled substance at 1928 Gold Eagle Court.
Assaults

  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported in the 500 block of Timon Way.
  • Assault was reported in the 0 block of Sheridan Drive.
  • Assault was reported in the 200 block of Marlin Drive.
  • Assault was reported in the 1400 block of David Street.

Burglary

  • Burglary was reported at 2839 Whitener St.

Thefts

  • Theft from a vehicle was reported at 3049 William St.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle was reported at 777 N. Main St.
  • Theft was reported at Koch Avenue and William Street.

Miscellaneous

  • An incorrigible juvenile was reported in the 300 block of Albert Street.
  • A 22-year-old man was taken into protective custody at 3093 William St.
  • Forgery was reported at 3103 Bloomfield Road.
Police/Fire Reports

