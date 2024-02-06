Cape Girardeau police report 1/22/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Derek McAllister, no age given, of Scott City, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on southbound Interstate 55, mile marker 91.
Arrests
- A juvenile was cited into juvenile court for damaging a window at 141 S. Sunset Blvd.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of drug paraphernalia at Independence Street and North Louisiana Avenue.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of forgery on Southern Expressway.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault.
- Brittany Duvel, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing alcohol at Walgreens, 1 S. Kingshighway.
- Two suspects were in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance in the 400 block of South Kingshighway.
- Keneen L. Abraham, 23, no address given, was arrested at 3463 Armstrong Lane on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.
- Christopher D. Overy, 29, no address given, was arrested at 535 Siemers Drive on suspicion of robbery and on Interstate 55 on suspicion of possession of marijuana over 35 grams.
- Kelly G. Overy, 33, no address given, was arrested at 535 Siemers Drive on suspicion of robbery, a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for marijuana possession and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for burglary.
- Amber L. Thiele, 28, no address given, was arrested on Interstate 55 on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Summonses
- Brandon W. Rogers, 35, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Shania N. Ford, 20, of Jackson was issued a summons for possession of marijuana on Cape Rock Drive.
- Karley N. Jungers, 20, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for careless and imprudent driving and property damage at South Silver Springs Road and William Street.
- Jacob D. Jungers, 25, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for assault at South Silver Springs Road and William Street.
Assaults
- Domestic assault was reported.
- Domestic assault was reported.
Thefts
- A firearm was reported stolen.
- Stealing was reported at 14 N. Sprigg St.
- Shoplifting was reported at Kohl's, 315 Shirley Drive.
- Clothing was reported stolen at The Buckle, 3049 William St.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 1304 Bertling St.
Burglary
- Burglary and stealing were reported at 1235 S. Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
- Assist other agency was reported.
- Request for service was reported.
- Assist other agency was reported.
- Fraud was reported at 934 West Rodney Drive.
- A 23-year-old woman was taken into protective custody.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Bobby E. Barlow, 44, of Delta was arrested on Highway 25 on suspicion of driving while revoked.
- Kevin L. Graham, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Windy Hill Lane on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for exceeding the posted speed limit and a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for exceeding the posted speed limit.
- Christopher A. Walley, 34, of Jackson was arrested on Julie's Drive on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage.
- Lisa E. McCollum, 39, of Puxico, Missouri, was arrested on Highway 25 on a Butler County, Missouri, warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
- Tabitha A. Statler, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Parkwood Avenue on suspicion of third-degree assault, third-degree domestic assault and fourth-degree assault.
- Colin A. Berry, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Armstrong Drive on a Cape Girardeau warrant for first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.
- Alexander D. Horton, 25, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for leaving the scene of a motor-vehicle accident.
- Aaron V. Statler, 18, of Jackson was arrested on West Jackson Boulevard on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance, theft of a controlled substance and third-degree domestic assault.