January 22, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 1/22/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n Derek McAllister, no age given, of Scott City, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on southbound Interstate 55, mile marker 91...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Derek McAllister, no age given, of Scott City, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on southbound Interstate 55, mile marker 91.

Arrests

  • A juvenile was cited into juvenile court for damaging a window at 141 S. Sunset Blvd.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of drug paraphernalia at Independence Street and North Louisiana Avenue.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of forgery on Southern Expressway.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault.
  • Brittany Duvel, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing alcohol at Walgreens, 1 S. Kingshighway.
  • Two suspects were in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance in the 400 block of South Kingshighway.
  • Keneen L. Abraham, 23, no address given, was arrested at 3463 Armstrong Lane on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.
  • Christopher D. Overy, 29, no address given, was arrested at 535 Siemers Drive on suspicion of robbery and on Interstate 55 on suspicion of possession of marijuana over 35 grams.
  • Kelly G. Overy, 33, no address given, was arrested at 535 Siemers Drive on suspicion of robbery, a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for marijuana possession and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for burglary.
  • Amber L. Thiele, 28, no address given, was arrested on Interstate 55 on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Summonses

  • Brandon W. Rogers, 35, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Shania N. Ford, 20, of Jackson was issued a summons for possession of marijuana on Cape Rock Drive.
  • Karley N. Jungers, 20, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for careless and imprudent driving and property damage at South Silver Springs Road and William Street.
  • Jacob D. Jungers, 25, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for assault at South Silver Springs Road and William Street.

Assaults

  • Domestic assault was reported.
  • Domestic assault was reported.
Thefts

  • A firearm was reported stolen.
  • Stealing was reported at 14 N. Sprigg St.
  • Shoplifting was reported at Kohl's, 315 Shirley Drive.
  • Clothing was reported stolen at The Buckle, 3049 William St.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 1304 Bertling St.

Burglary

  • Burglary and stealing were reported at 1235 S. Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

  • Assist other agency was reported.
  • Request for service was reported.
  • Assist other agency was reported.
  • Fraud was reported at 934 West Rodney Drive.
  • A 23-year-old woman was taken into protective custody.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Bobby E. Barlow, 44, of Delta was arrested on Highway 25 on suspicion of driving while revoked.
  • Kevin L. Graham, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Windy Hill Lane on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for exceeding the posted speed limit and a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for exceeding the posted speed limit.
  • Christopher A. Walley, 34, of Jackson was arrested on Julie's Drive on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage.
  • Lisa E. McCollum, 39, of Puxico, Missouri, was arrested on Highway 25 on a Butler County, Missouri, warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Tabitha A. Statler, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Parkwood Avenue on suspicion of third-degree assault, third-degree domestic assault and fourth-degree assault.
  • Colin A. Berry, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Armstrong Drive on a Cape Girardeau warrant for first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.
  • Alexander D. Horton, 25, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for leaving the scene of a motor-vehicle accident.
  • Aaron V. Statler, 18, of Jackson was arrested on West Jackson Boulevard on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance, theft of a controlled substance and third-degree domestic assault.
Police/Fire Reports

