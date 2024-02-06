Cape Girardeau police report 1/22/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Derek McAllister, no age given, of Scott City, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on southbound Interstate 55, mile marker 91.

A juvenile was cited into juvenile court for damaging a window at 141 S. Sunset Blvd.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of drug paraphernalia at Independence Street and North Louisiana Avenue.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of forgery on Southern Expressway.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault.

Brittany Duvel, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing alcohol at Walgreens, 1 S. Kingshighway.

Two suspects were in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance in the 400 block of South Kingshighway.

Keneen L. Abraham, 23, no address given, was arrested at 3463 Armstrong Lane on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.

Christopher D. Overy, 29, no address given, was arrested at 535 Siemers Drive on suspicion of robbery and on Interstate 55 on suspicion of possession of marijuana over 35 grams.

Kelly G. Overy, 33, no address given, was arrested at 535 Siemers Drive on suspicion of robbery, a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for marijuana possession and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for burglary.