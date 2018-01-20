Cape Girardeau police report 1/21/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Adrian E. Jordan, 18, of Town and Country, Missouri, was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated and failure to maintain a single lane at North Henderson and Normal avenues.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault in the 2000 block of North Kingshighway.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of theft at Menards, 535 Siemers Drive.
- William Morris Sholar, 59, 2842 Independence St., was arrested at 2 S. Mount Auburn Road on a Jefferson County, Missouri, warrant and a Cape Girardeau warrant for speeding and no operator's license.
Summons
- Evan E. Hunt, 28, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for shoplifting at Menards, 535 Siemers Drive.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 0 block of South Hanover Street.
Burglaries
- Burglary, stealing and property damage were reported at 520 N. Pacific St.
- Burglary and stealing were reported at 608 Albert St.
vTheft
- Girardeau Distributors, 221 Merriwether St., reported theft.
Miscellaneous
- A 46-year-old man was taken into protective custody.
- Harassment was reported in the 600 block of Napa Circle.
- Possession of a controlled substance, property damage and leaving the scene of an accident were reported at 1437 Cousin St.
- Violation of an order of protection was reported in the 500 block of Asher Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Robert L. Thompson, 55, of Fredericktown, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Tabitha M. Matthews, 35, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
- Jason D. Goodman, 35, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property and stealing.
- Kaila M. Miller, 21, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property and stealing.
- Delandric B. Webb, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked.
- Benjamin S. Johnson, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for second-degree domestic assault.
- Scott N. Cunningham, 45, of Jackson was arrested on an Obion County, Tennessee, warrant for custodial interference.