Cape Girardeau police report 1/20/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Racheal L. Johnson, 20, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at Marietta Street and Blue Ridge Road.

Deautryus G. Curry, 17, 130 S. Park Ave., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for dangerous drugs and a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for a weapon offense.

Alaina Beck, 43, 329 N. Fountain St., No. 1, was arrested at 45 S. West End Blvd. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for resisting arrest.

Ryan S. Mosley, 31, 728 Hickory St., was arrested at 216 N. Missouri St. in Jackson on three Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for following too closely, improper registration and no insurance.

John C. Manning, 48, homeless, was arrested at 515 Minnesota St. on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for domestic assault.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while revoked and failure to stop at a stop sign at Spanish and Independence streets.

Rayburn L. Pullen, 43, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation.

Ammar Alsheri, 25, 915 N. Frederick St., Apt. 4, was arrested at Wayne Street and West End Boulevard on Cape Girardeau warrants for speeding, no operator's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Dandre L. McClellon, 38, 418 Themis St., Apt. 5, was arrested at Independence Street and Caruthers Avenue on a Greene County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for child support and Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for traffic offense and probation violation.