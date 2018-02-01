Cape Girardeau police report 1/2/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Zackery McCarty, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 117 N. Ellis St. on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of stealing at Macy's, 3049 William St.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving while revoked at Walnut Street.
- Suspects were in custody pending formal charges of resisting arrest at South Ellis and Walnut streets.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of trespassing at 45 S. West End Blvd.
- Lugene Dodds, no age given, homeless, was arrested on a warrant at South Ellis and Walnut streets.
Charges
- Charges were pending for stealing at Macy's, 3049 William St.
- Charges were pending for possession of a controlled substance and driving while revoked at Walnut Street.
- Charges were pending for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child at 2502 Tanner Drive.