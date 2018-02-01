All sections
January 2, 2018

Cape Girardeau police report 1/2/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Zackery McCarty, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 117 N. Ellis St. on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of stealing at Macy's, 3049 William St.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving while revoked at Walnut Street.
  • Suspects were in custody pending formal charges of resisting arrest at South Ellis and Walnut streets.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of trespassing at 45 S. West End Blvd.
  • Lugene Dodds, no age given, homeless, was arrested on a warrant at South Ellis and Walnut streets.

Charges

  • Charges were pending for stealing at Macy's, 3049 William St.
  • Charges were pending for possession of a controlled substance and driving while revoked at Walnut Street.
  • Charges were pending for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child at 2502 Tanner Drive.
Summonses

  • Marcus Rice, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for a park curfew violation at 410 Kiwanis Drive.
  • Solomon Garcia, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at 265 Notre Dame Drive.

Burglaries

  • The Shriners Club, 2424 S. Sprigg St., reported second-degree burglary and stealing.
  • Second-degree burglary, second-degree property damage and stealing were reported at 1326 Dunklin St.
  • The Outlet, 341 S. Sprigg St., reported second-degree burglary and theft.

Thefts

  • Save-A-Lot, 121 S. Sprigg St., reported stealing.
  • Stealing was reported at 623 Sycamore Circle.

Miscellaneous

  • Assist other agency was reported at 211 Saint Francis Drive.
  • A 51-year-old man was taken into protective custody in the 3100 block of Meadow Lark Lane.
  • A 39-year-old man was placed in mentally-ill detention in the 600 block of South Spring Avenue.
  • A 27-year-old man was taken into protective custody at Main and Independence streets.
  • A 30-year-old man was taken into protective custody at Broadway and Perry Avenue.
  • Interference with custody was reported in the 1300 block of North Spanish Street.
Police/Fire Reports

