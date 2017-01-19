All sections
January 19, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 1/19/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Ted B. Walton, 31, 1823 Bloomfield Road, rear unit, was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for assault and failure to appear for resisting or interfering with arrest.
  • Deon L. Willis, 18, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested at 22 N. Park Ave. on a New Madrid County, Missouri, warrant for robbery.
  • Bobby L. Wilson, 59, of Farmerville, Louisiana, was arrested at 2021 Independence St. on a warrant for assault.
  • Kristy N. Moit, 23, 3007 Wisteria Drive, Apt. A, was arrested at 3007 Wisteria Drive on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear.
  • Scott R. Edmonds, 21, of Jackson was arrested at Kingshighway and Marsha Kay Court on a Crystal City, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
  • John R. Mitchell III, 35, 16 N. Henderson Ave., was arrested at South Kingshighway and South Silver Springs Road on Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for failure to yield, revoked license, no insurance and leaving the scene of an accident.
  • Desiree D. Hawthorne, 54, 1018 Good Hope St., was arrested at 1018 Good Hope St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for assault.
  • Cynthia K. Roberts, 26, 364 Shoshone Lane, was arrested at North Sprigg and New Madrid streets on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation (larceny).
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of stealing clothing, a vacuum cleaner, cookware and a trash can at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.

Summons

  • Anna R. Simminger, 19, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for liquor law violation -- possession of intoxicants at 2854 Whitener St.
Assault

  • Assault was reported.

Theft

  • A motor vehicle was reported stolen at 2854 Whitener St.

Property damage

  • A vehicle window was reported damaged at 1022 N. Middle St.
  • A window was reported broken at Style Madness, 2112 William St.

Miscellaneous

  • A 34-year-old woman was taken into protective custody.
  • Assist other agency was reported.
Police/Fire Reports

