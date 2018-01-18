Cape Girardeau police report 1/18/18

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at 1 S. Kingshighway.

Samuel M. Cook, 26, 555 N. Sprigg St., Lot 49, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for suspended license.

James W. Hood, 40, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for two counts of violating a steady signal and improper registration.

Dione Rhea Gimbel, 37, of Troy, Missouri, was arrested at 3439 William St. on a probation and parole warrant.