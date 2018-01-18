Cape Girardeau police report 1/18/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at 1 S. Kingshighway.
- Samuel M. Cook, 26, 555 N. Sprigg St., Lot 49, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for suspended license.
- James W. Hood, 40, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for two counts of violating a steady signal and improper registration.
- Dione Rhea Gimbel, 37, of Troy, Missouri, was arrested at 3439 William St. on a probation and parole warrant.
- Christopher Lee Brewer, 44, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested at 1701 Lacey St. on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant.