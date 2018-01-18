All sections
January 18, 2018

Cape Girardeau police report 1/18/18

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at 1 S. Kingshighway...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at 1 S. Kingshighway.
  • Samuel M. Cook, 26, 555 N. Sprigg St., Lot 49, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for suspended license.
  • James W. Hood, 40, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for two counts of violating a steady signal and improper registration.
  • Dione Rhea Gimbel, 37, of Troy, Missouri, was arrested at 3439 William St. on a probation and parole warrant.
  • Christopher Lee Brewer, 44, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested at 1701 Lacey St. on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant.
Assaults

  • Assault was reported at 1701 Lacey St.
  • Assault was reported in the 0 block of South West End Boulevard.
  • Assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon were reported in the 200 block of South Ellis Street.

Burglaries

  • Burglary and stealing were reported at 2920 Kage Road.
  • Burglary and possession of burglary tools were reported at 2 N. Pacific St.
  • AT&T, 3363 Gordonville Road, reported burglary and stealing.
  • Verizon Wireless, 188 Vantage Drive, reported burglary and stealing.

Thefts

  • Fraudulent use of a credit or debit device, forgery and stealing were reported at 2136 William St.
  • Dollar General, 64 S. Plaza Way, reported shoplifting.
  • Theft was reported at 211 Saint Francis Drive.
Police/Fire Reports

