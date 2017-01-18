Cape Girardeau police report 1/18/17

Editor's note: This has been updated to state that Matthew J. Burgess was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and following too close during a motor vehicle accident.
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWIs
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated.
- Matthew J. Burgess, 35, 2279 County Road 214, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and following too close during a motor vehicle accident at U.S. 61 and Silver Springs Road.
Arrests
- Jessie L. Henderson, 32, 430 Sheridan Drive, No. 8E, was arrested at William Street and South Mount Auburn Road on a Pemiscot County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for possession of marijuana.
- Steven B. Morris, 28, homeless, was arrested at Beavercreek Drive and North Mount Auburn Road on a New Madrid County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for possession of narcotic equipment.
- Suspects were in custody pending formal charges of burglary, possession of burglary tools and stealing of a firearm at Dash Pawn Shop, 336 N. Kingshighway.
- Linda K. Todd, 42, 607 Locust St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for no operator's license.
- Christopher D. Miles, 29, 1005 Jefferson Ave., was arrested on suspicion of stealing at Save-A-Lot, 121 S. Sprigg St.