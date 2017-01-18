Cape Girardeau police report 1/18/17

Editor's note: This has been updated to state that Matthew J. Burgess was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and following too close during a motor vehicle accident.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWIs

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated.

Matthew J. Burgess, 35, 2279 County Road 214, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and following too close during a motor vehicle accident at U.S. 61 and Silver Springs Road.

Arrests