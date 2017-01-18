All sections
January 18, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 1/18/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWIs n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated. n Matthew J. Burgess, 35, 2279 County Road 214, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident at U.S. 61 and Silver Springs Road...

Editor's note: This has been updated to state that Matthew J. Burgess was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and following too close during a motor vehicle accident.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWIs

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated.
  • Matthew J. Burgess, 35, 2279 County Road 214, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and following too close during a motor vehicle accident at U.S. 61 and Silver Springs Road.

Arrests

  • Jessie L. Henderson, 32, 430 Sheridan Drive, No. 8E, was arrested at William Street and South Mount Auburn Road on a Pemiscot County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for possession of marijuana.
  • Steven B. Morris, 28, homeless, was arrested at Beavercreek Drive and North Mount Auburn Road on a New Madrid County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for possession of narcotic equipment.
  • Suspects were in custody pending formal charges of burglary, possession of burglary tools and stealing of a firearm at Dash Pawn Shop, 336 N. Kingshighway.
  • Linda K. Todd, 42, 607 Locust St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for no operator's license.
  • Christopher D. Miles, 29, 1005 Jefferson Ave., was arrested on suspicion of stealing at Save-A-Lot, 121 S. Sprigg St.
Summonses

  • Robert L. Parker, 45, of Las Vegas was issued summonses for display of certain items prohibited and nuisance declared at 1518 Perryville Road.
  • Dawn M. Casey, 47, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for animal leash law required at 1730 Westwood Drive.
  • Vivian S. Jones, 58, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for harassment at 1105 Linden St.

Burglaries

  • Burglary and damage to a window and cabinet were reported at Estate Planning Center, 720 Forest Ave.
  • Burglary and theft of clothing, electronic goods, household goods, medical lab equipment, money, makeup items, an iPhone and purses were reported at 813 Illinois Ave.

Thefts

  • Theft, property damage and trespassing were reported at B&J Delivery, 909 Enterprise St.
  • Theft was reported at Dollar General, 724 Broadway.
  • Theft was reported at 34 N. Park Ave.

Property damage

  • Damage to a bedroom door was reported at 1200 Cousin St.

Miscellaneous

  • An animal bite was reported.
  • An animal bite was reported at 1701 Lacey St.
Police/Fire Reports

