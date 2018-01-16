Cape Girardeau police report 1/16/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

* Bryan L. Thornton Jr., 18, of Portageville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

* Trevon J. Nicholson, 20, of Mounds, Illinois, was arrested at 401 Independence St. on a Scott County warrant.

* Patrick J. Nissen, 22, 43 N. Henderson Ave., was arrested at 43 N. Henderson Ave. on two Cape Girardeau County warrants.

* A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of theft at 3439 William St.

* A 32-year-old male was taken into protective custody at Broadway and Main streets.

Summonses

* Alexander Davis-Carter of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia, stop sign violation and resisting arrest at East Rodney Drive and Adeline Avenue.

* Leslie Phelps of Scott City was issued a summons for driving while revoked and crossing the center line at Mount Auburn Road and South Kingshighway Street.

Charges

* Charges are pending for first-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault at 500 Louis St.

* Charges are pending for resisting arrest, no driver's license, no insurance and a taillight violation at Merriwether Street and South Henderson Avenue.

* Charges are pending for domestic assault in the third degree at 2838 Independence St.