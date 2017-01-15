All sections
January 15, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 1/15/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Orville L. Hill Sr., 40, no address given, was arrested at 1701 Lacey St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Orville L. Hill Sr., 40, no address given, was arrested at 1701 Lacey St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault.
  • Shawn L. Dobbs, 40, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest.

Summonses

  • Danielle J.L. Johnson, 26, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for false declaration.
  • Joseph T. Hunter, 19, of Jackson was issued a summons for stealing playing cards at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
  • Taylor D. Ogden, 17, of Bell City, Missouri, was issued a summons for stealing clothing at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.

Assaults

  • First-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon were reported at Jefferson Avenue and Benton Street.
  • First-degree burglary, first-degree robbery and first-degree assault were reported.
  • Domestic assault was reported.
  • Assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported.
  • Second-degree domestic assault was reported.
Theft

  • A Kindle Fire was reported stolen at 65 Doctors' Park.
  • A stolen vehicle was reported at 20 S. West End Blvd.

Miscellaneous

  • Violation on an education requirement was reported.
  • A 48-year-old man was taken into protective custody.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • David R. Nettles, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on New Madrid Street on suspicion of first-degree burglary and stealing.
  • Sara M. Little, 27, of Whitewater was arrested on Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to wear a safety belt.
  • Sheldon L. Thomas, 22, of Jackson was arrested on Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for driving while intoxicated and probation violation for second-degree property damage.
  • Skyler W. Liley, 21, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested at Highway 34 and Highway 72 on suspicion of driving while suspended.
  • Mea C. Triplett, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Hackberry Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for passing a bad check.
  • Eric S. Lindsay, 25, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on North Liberty Street on suspicion of receiving stolen property.
  • Tracey L. Brown, 43, of Kennett, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for theft-stealing and second-degree trespassing.
  • Jhonte L. Tucker, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Court Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for excessive window tint.
  • Pedro P. Salinas, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on U.S. 61 on suspicion of operating a vehicle on a highway without valid license.
  • Candice R. West, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Armstrong Drive on Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for forgery and probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Chanda R. Hunsaker, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for second-degree burglary and theft.
Police/Fire Reports

