Cape Girardeau police report 1/15/17

A 48-year-old man was taken into protective custody.

Violation on an education requirement was reported.

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

David R. Nettles, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on New Madrid Street on suspicion of first-degree burglary and stealing.

Sara M. Little, 27, of Whitewater was arrested on Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to wear a safety belt.

Sheldon L. Thomas, 22, of Jackson was arrested on Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for driving while intoxicated and probation violation for second-degree property damage.

Skyler W. Liley, 21, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested at Highway 34 and Highway 72 on suspicion of driving while suspended.

Mea C. Triplett, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Hackberry Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for passing a bad check.

Eric S. Lindsay, 25, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on North Liberty Street on suspicion of receiving stolen property.

Tracey L. Brown, 43, of Kennett, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for theft-stealing and second-degree trespassing.

Jhonte L. Tucker, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Court Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for excessive window tint.

Pedro P. Salinas, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on U.S. 61 on suspicion of operating a vehicle on a highway without valid license.

Candice R. West, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Armstrong Drive on Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for forgery and probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.