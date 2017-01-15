Cape Girardeau police report 1/15/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Orville L. Hill Sr., 40, no address given, was arrested at 1701 Lacey St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault.
- Shawn L. Dobbs, 40, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest.
Summonses
- Danielle J.L. Johnson, 26, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for false declaration.
- Joseph T. Hunter, 19, of Jackson was issued a summons for stealing playing cards at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
- Taylor D. Ogden, 17, of Bell City, Missouri, was issued a summons for stealing clothing at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
Assaults
- First-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon were reported at Jefferson Avenue and Benton Street.
- First-degree burglary, first-degree robbery and first-degree assault were reported.
- Domestic assault was reported.
- Assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported.
- Second-degree domestic assault was reported.
Theft
- A Kindle Fire was reported stolen at 65 Doctors' Park.
- A stolen vehicle was reported at 20 S. West End Blvd.
Miscellaneous
- Violation on an education requirement was reported.
- A 48-year-old man was taken into protective custody.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- David R. Nettles, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on New Madrid Street on suspicion of first-degree burglary and stealing.
- Sara M. Little, 27, of Whitewater was arrested on Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to wear a safety belt.
- Sheldon L. Thomas, 22, of Jackson was arrested on Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for driving while intoxicated and probation violation for second-degree property damage.
- Skyler W. Liley, 21, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested at Highway 34 and Highway 72 on suspicion of driving while suspended.
- Mea C. Triplett, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Hackberry Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for passing a bad check.
- Eric S. Lindsay, 25, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on North Liberty Street on suspicion of receiving stolen property.
- Tracey L. Brown, 43, of Kennett, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for theft-stealing and second-degree trespassing.
- Jhonte L. Tucker, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Court Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for excessive window tint.
- Pedro P. Salinas, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on U.S. 61 on suspicion of operating a vehicle on a highway without valid license.
- Candice R. West, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Armstrong Drive on Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for forgery and probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
- Chanda R. Hunsaker, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for second-degree burglary and theft.