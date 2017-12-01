All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
January 12, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 1/12/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Aaron M. Meystedt, 32, 2967 County Road 214, was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault. n Michael J. Jessup, 54, 1810 E. Plaza Way, was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for BOCA combustible/flammable fire-code violations...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Aaron M. Meystedt, 32, 2967 County Road 214, was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
  • Michael J. Jessup, 54, 1810 E. Plaza Way, was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for BOCA combustible/flammable fire-code violations.
  • Angel K. Reid, 25, 323 N. Main St., was arrested at Broadway and Middle Street on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.
  • Crystal R. Edney, 39, of Jackson was arrested in the 1800 block of Bloomfield Road on a Scott City warrant for failure to appear for traffic offenses.
  • Sterling W. Satterfield, 20, 1856 Lakeshore Drive, was arrested at Perryville Road and Greenbrier Street on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for striking a legally parked vehicle.
  • Alexis K. Johnson, 20, 146 Tomahawk Drive, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Richard L. McCoy Jr., 34, 150 S. Minnesota Ave., was arrested at 150 S. Minnesota Ave. on a probation and parole warrant for robbery-parole violation.
  • Thomas M. Jines, 61, of Jackson was arrested at 3065 William St. on a warrant for property damage.
  • Jl D. Johnson, 26, of Jackson was arrested on a New Madrid, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for traffic offense and a Dunklin County, Missouri, warrant for larceny.
  • Jamaal T. Southall, 35, 2843 Whitener St., Apt. 4B, was arrested at South Kingshighway and Highway 74 on a state of Missouri warrant for parole violation and two Cape Girardeau County warrants for driving while revoked and resisting arrest.
  • Joshua K. Preher, 21, of Bell City, Missouri, was arrested at Southern Expressway and South Kingshighway on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for driving while revoked and contempt of court.
  • Dexter L. Elcan, 31, of Los Angeles was arrested on Independence Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for a traffic offenses.
  • Lavan C. Johnson, 39, 60 N. Henderson Ave., was arrested at 60 N. Henderson Ave. on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for non-support.
  • Sola Depree, 55, 210 S. Hanover St., No. 8, was arrested at 210 S. Hanover St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for receiving stolen property.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of methamphetamine.

Summonses

  • Abdullah Z. Albakran, 25, of Cape Girardeau was issued summonses for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no headlamps on vehicle and no operator's license at Broadway and West End Boulevard.

Assaults

  • Domestic assault and resisting arrest were reported.
  • Domestic assault was reported.
  • Domestic assault was reported.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Burglary

  • Burglary and theft of miscellaneous items were reported at 234 N. Lorimier St.

Thefts

  • Boots were reported stolen at 120 N. Sprigg St.
  • License plates were reported stolen at 303 S. Pacific St.

Property damage

  • A window was reported damaged at 45 S. West End Blvd.

Miscellaneous

  • Request for service was reported.
  • Fraudulent use of a credit device and forgery were reported.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy