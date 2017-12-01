Cape Girardeau police report 1/12/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Aaron M. Meystedt, 32, 2967 County Road 214, was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.

Michael J. Jessup, 54, 1810 E. Plaza Way, was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for BOCA combustible/flammable fire-code violations.

Angel K. Reid, 25, 323 N. Main St., was arrested at Broadway and Middle Street on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.

Crystal R. Edney, 39, of Jackson was arrested in the 1800 block of Bloomfield Road on a Scott City warrant for failure to appear for traffic offenses.

Sterling W. Satterfield, 20, 1856 Lakeshore Drive, was arrested at Perryville Road and Greenbrier Street on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for striking a legally parked vehicle.

Alexis K. Johnson, 20, 146 Tomahawk Drive, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.

Richard L. McCoy Jr., 34, 150 S. Minnesota Ave., was arrested at 150 S. Minnesota Ave. on a probation and parole warrant for robbery-parole violation.

Thomas M. Jines, 61, of Jackson was arrested at 3065 William St. on a warrant for property damage.

Jl D. Johnson, 26, of Jackson was arrested on a New Madrid, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for traffic offense and a Dunklin County, Missouri, warrant for larceny.

Jamaal T. Southall, 35, 2843 Whitener St., Apt. 4B, was arrested at South Kingshighway and Highway 74 on a state of Missouri warrant for parole violation and two Cape Girardeau County warrants for driving while revoked and resisting arrest.

Joshua K. Preher, 21, of Bell City, Missouri, was arrested at Southern Expressway and South Kingshighway on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for driving while revoked and contempt of court.

Dexter L. Elcan, 31, of Los Angeles was arrested on Independence Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for a traffic offenses.

Lavan C. Johnson, 39, 60 N. Henderson Ave., was arrested at 60 N. Henderson Ave. on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for non-support.

Sola Depree, 55, 210 S. Hanover St., No. 8, was arrested at 210 S. Hanover St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for receiving stolen property.