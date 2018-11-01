Cape Girardeau police report 1/11/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Jessie Myrick, 30, of 909 Hackberry St., was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- A subject was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at Bertling Street and Old Sprigg Street Road.
- Nicholas Brown, 37, of McClure, Illinois, was arrested at Shawnee Parkway and South Mount Auburn Road on two Cape Girardeau city warrants for failure to appear for speeding.
Charges
- Israel Pillard, 30, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and improper registration.
- Zachary Wipfler, 23, of Oak Ridge was charged with stealing on a Cape Girardeau city warrant.
Assaults
- Domestic assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener St.
- Assault and property damage were reported at 1701 Lacey St.