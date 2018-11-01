All sections
January 11, 2018

Cape Girardeau police report 1/11/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n Jessie Myrick, 30, of 909 Hackberry St., was arrested for driving while intoxicated. Arrests n A subject was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at Bertling Street and Old Sprigg Street Road...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Jessie Myrick, 30, of 909 Hackberry St., was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • A subject was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at Bertling Street and Old Sprigg Street Road.
  • Nicholas Brown, 37, of McClure, Illinois, was arrested at Shawnee Parkway and South Mount Auburn Road on two Cape Girardeau city warrants for failure to appear for speeding.

Charges

  • Israel Pillard, 30, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and improper registration.
  • Zachary Wipfler, 23, of Oak Ridge was charged with stealing on a Cape Girardeau city warrant.

Assaults

  • Domestic assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener St.
  • Assault and property damage were reported at 1701 Lacey St.
Robbery

  • Armed criminal action was reported at 1142 N. Frederick St.

Burglaries

  • Burglary was reported at 922 William St.
  • Burglary was reported at 1614 Scott St.

Theft

  • Theft and tampering with a motor vehicle were reported at 3129 Themis St.

Property damage

  • Property damage and theft were reported at 1920 Whitener St.

Miscellaneous

  • Trespassing was reported at 7 Village Drive.
