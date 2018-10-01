Cape Girardeau police report 1/10/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Hunter Cole Abernathy, 22, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested at North Main and Roberts streets on a Scott County warrant.
- Derek J. Cunningham, 19, of Kennett, Missouri, was arrested at Shawnee Parkway and South Kingshighway on a Dexter, Missouri, warrant.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at North Main and Roberts streets.
- Ryan D. Moore, 36, homeless, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested on Village Drive on two Alameda County, California, warrants.
Summons
- Sara Chavarria, 29, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for animal leash law required in the 200 block of Keller Avenue.