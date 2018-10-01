All sections
January 10, 2018

Cape Girardeau police report 1/10/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Hunter Cole Abernathy, 22, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested at North Main and Roberts streets on a Scott County warrant.
  • Derek J. Cunningham, 19, of Kennett, Missouri, was arrested at Shawnee Parkway and South Kingshighway on a Dexter, Missouri, warrant.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at North Main and Roberts streets.
  • Ryan D. Moore, 36, homeless, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested on Village Drive on two Alameda County, California, warrants.

Summons

  • Sara Chavarria, 29, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for animal leash law required in the 200 block of Keller Avenue.
Robbery

  • Robbery and armed criminal action were reported at 1142 N. Frederick St.

Theft

  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 101 Cape West Parkway.
  • Theft was reported at 1527 N. Water St.
  • Rent-A-Center, 2136 William St., reported theft.
  • Theft was reported at 2825 Bloomfield Road.
  • The theft of animals was reported at 422 S. Benton St.
  • Theft was reported at 45 S. West End Blvd.
  • Theft and tampering with a motor vehicle were reported at 1630 Scott St.

Miscellaneous

  • A report was made at 6 Village Drive.
  • A report was made in the 400 block of North Frederick Street.
  • A report was made at 924 Rodney Vista Blvd.
  • Tampering with a motor vehicle was reported at 3129 Themis St.
  • Forgery was reported.
Police/Fire Reports

