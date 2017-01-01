Cape Girardeau police report 1/1/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Lauren E. Davis, 25, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, was arrested at 546 S. Sprigg St. on a Lee's Summit warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of burglary at 533 N. Middle St.
- Jacob S. Couch, 28, 601 Locust St., was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for expired license plates and no insurance.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault.
- Dustin M. Martin, 24, 1523 N. Spanish St., was arrested at Honkers boat dock on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for dangerous drugs.
- Latorya N. Mackins, 35, 45 S. West End Blvd., No. 313, was arrested at 45 S. West End Blvd. on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for no operator's license and failure to yield.
Assaults
- Domestic assault and felonious restraint were reported.
- Assault was reported.
- Domestic assault was reported.
- Assault was reported.
Thefts
- Cash was reported stolen at 118 Centennial Drive.
- Food items were reported stolen from Amerimart, 1803 Independence St.
- A trailer and copper wire were reported stolen at 400 Broadway.
- A cellphone, sports equipment and a wallet and its contents were reported stolen at 2780 Lynwood Hills Drive, No. 6.
- A purse and its contents were reported stolen from a motor vehicle at 3439 William St.
- A motor vehicle was reported stolen at 1235 S. Kingshighway.
- Money was reported stolen.
Property damage
- A back vehicle window was reported damaged at 1444 Independence St.
- Vehicle tires were reported damaged at 45 S. West End Blvd.
Miscellaneous
- An animal bite was reported at 2601 Hopper Road.
- Assist other agency was reported.
- A 55-year-old man was reported missing.
- Fraudulent use of a credit or debit device was reported at 3962 Scenic Drive.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Steven H. Clark, 64, of Jackson was arrested at LaSalle Avenue and Route W on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Kadijha D. Cooper, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Shady Lane on suspicion of being a visibly-intoxicated minor.
- Alexis K. Johnson, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on East Cape Rock Drive on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for possession of marijuana.
- Cecil M. Jenkins, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at Route K and County Road 319 on suspicion of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance and on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for resisting or interfering with arrest and a St. Louis warrant for domestic assault.
- Leslie H. Allgood, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on U.S. 61 on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, driving while revoked, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
- Larry D. Gaines, 58, of Waterloo, Iowa, was arrested on northbound Interstate 55, mile marker 111, on suspicion of operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license.
- Christopher L. Hughes, 42, of East Prairie, Missouri, was arrested on Wellington Drive on suspicion of possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana.