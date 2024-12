Perriah Smith, 19, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.

Perriah Smith, 19, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.

A juvenile was cited into juvenile court on suspicion of stealing at Victoria's Secret, 3049 William St.

A juvenile was cited into juvenile court on suspicion of stealing at Victoria's Secret, 3049 William St.